TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah's team trolls Trump over 'mushroom-like' manhood claims

21 September 2018 - 09:07 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor Noah and his team released an internet browser extension that trolled the president.
Trevor Noah and his team released an internet browser extension that trolled the president.
Image: REUTERS

Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show US has trolled US president Donald Trump by launching an internet browser extension that changes the letter T on a page to the picture of a mushroom, after it was claimed in an upcoming book that Trump’s manhood resembled a "mushroom-like cartoon character".

Trump's manhood made headlines this week when an excerpt from a book by porn star and the president's alleged ex lover Stormy Daniels compared his man bits to the mushroom character in Mario Kart, Toad.  

Trevor trolled the president on his late night talk show after the revelations, trying to keep a straight face.

But the show went one step further on Thursday and launched a dedicated program that changes the T's on your web page to little mushrooms so that you can always have a laugh and "never, ever forget."

This is not the first time that Trevor's show has released a program to troll Trump. Last year they released a browser extension entitled Make Trump Tweets Eight Again that changed the font of Trump's tweets to a childhood scribble. 

WATCH | Trevor Noah compares racism in SA to America

Trevor says America needs to still get to the point which SA reached with democracy where all people are equal.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | The best outfits & a surprise proposal: 5 #Emmy moments that took our breath away

The Emmy's were lit AF!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Here's what happened to Trevor Noah's dog Fufi

Trevor Noah thought Fufi was just the dumbest dog ever, but she was deaf and they didn't know.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah on Serena Williams: What's a coach for if a coach can't coach you?

So, what exactly is a coach supposed to do then?
TshisaLIVE
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Twitter defends Rachel Kolisi after fan 'thirsts' over Siya TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Trevor Noah compares racism in SA to America TshisaLIVE
  3. Mona Monyane opens up about the death of her second child TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! The Megacy trashes AKA 'payola' insinuations with #AKApaidme TshisaLIVE
  5. LOL! Malusi Gigaba wants to meet Dr Musa to 'talk Utatakho’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X