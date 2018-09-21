Trevor Noah's team trolls Trump over 'mushroom-like' manhood claims

Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show US has trolled US president Donald Trump by launching an internet browser extension that changes the letter T on a page to the picture of a mushroom, after it was claimed in an upcoming book that Trump’s manhood resembled a "mushroom-like cartoon character".

Trump's manhood made headlines this week when an excerpt from a book by porn star and the president's alleged ex lover Stormy Daniels compared his man bits to the mushroom character in Mario Kart, Toad.

Trevor trolled the president on his late night talk show after the revelations, trying to keep a straight face.