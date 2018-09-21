Trevor Noah's team trolls Trump over 'mushroom-like' manhood claims
Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show US has trolled US president Donald Trump by launching an internet browser extension that changes the letter T on a page to the picture of a mushroom, after it was claimed in an upcoming book that Trump’s manhood resembled a "mushroom-like cartoon character".
Trump's manhood made headlines this week when an excerpt from a book by porn star and the president's alleged ex lover Stormy Daniels compared his man bits to the mushroom character in Mario Kart, Toad.
Trevor trolled the president on his late night talk show after the revelations, trying to keep a straight face.
But the show went one step further on Thursday and launched a dedicated program that changes the T's on your web page to little mushrooms so that you can always have a laugh and "never, ever forget."
We made a browser extension that changes the “T” in Trump to a 🍄 so that you never, ever forget. Download: https://t.co/fAsMm5DNvs pic.twitter.com/RF9uzRQvqk— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 20, 2018
This is not the first time that Trevor's show has released a program to troll Trump. Last year they released a browser extension entitled Make Trump Tweets Eight Again that changed the font of Trump's tweets to a childhood scribble.