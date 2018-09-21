WATCH | Machine Gun Kelly takes shots at Eminem, says he's out of touch

TshisaLIVE

21 September 2018 - 10:19 By Kyle Zeeman
It looks like the beef between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly isn't about to let up anytime soon with Kelly claiming Eminem was taking mild shots and was out of touch.

Kelly responded to Eminem's diss track, Kill Shot this week on US radio station Power 105.1's Breakfast Club giving it a six out of ten rating.

"It's a six for me dog. Killshot was a leg shot. With Rap Devil we're talking about facts while you want to talk about man buns? Answer the f**king facts. I'm an actor homie, how disconnected are you?"

Kelly went on to speak about Em calling him a mumble rapper, pouring his drink on the floor to show how disappointed he was in the punchline.

"You called me a mumble rapper. Let's pour some out for this old dumb*ss."

He claimed that he had a diss track ready to release when he heard about Killshot but after listening to it put it "back in the holster".

The rappers have been beefing since Em dissed Kelly on his latest album Kamikaze. Kelly hit back with a diss track and questioned why it took Eminem so long to address issues he apparently had with Kelly talking about his daughter in 2012.

