WATCH | Machine Gun Kelly takes shots at Eminem, says he's out of touch

It looks like the beef between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly isn't about to let up anytime soon with Kelly claiming Eminem was taking mild shots and was out of touch.

Kelly responded to Eminem's diss track, Kill Shot this week on US radio station Power 105.1's Breakfast Club giving it a six out of ten rating.

"It's a six for me dog. Killshot was a leg shot. With Rap Devil we're talking about facts while you want to talk about man buns? Answer the f**king facts. I'm an actor homie, how disconnected are you?"