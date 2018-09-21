WATCH | Zodwa totally rocks the runway at Durban Fashion Fair

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the show Zodwa said she thought she was chosen by designers because she brought the va va voom.

"I was told four days ago. There was no reason why I was chosen. I am a businesswoman and they saw I am multitalented. They were surprised I had done my hair. I had put on makeup. They used to say I was so ugly. They said I looked like a man. Now they say I am beautiful."

She said the moment she got home from the show she washed off the makeup and returned to her usual look.

"People said I must always look like that from now on but I am a kasi girl. I won't change for anyone. Not for fame or for more likes. I only change because there is work. I step into a character. But when I am done, I will go back to being who I am normally."