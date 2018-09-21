Yikes! Did Nadia Nakai's 'Yasss B*tch' snatch your wig? Twitter is split!
Nadia Nakai's new song Yass B*tch finally dropped on Friday, after all the hype Family Tree has been sprouting on the social media streets. But instead of the overwhelming yes they expected, fans are split right down to the middle on whether the song is trash or great.
The song, a follows up on Nadia's Naaa Meaan, is filled with savagery that's almost like the one Rihanna shares on her Anti album.
Have a listen to that new new below:
Nadia drops #yassbitch🔥pic.twitter.com/0j4C1dsFmf— Hip-hop Residents (@HipHopResidents) September 21, 2018
Nadia's bars and a couple of lines also got a few bad bads excited and ready to use them to go break some guy's heart. But the rest of the people (and there was a lot of them) were not impressed by her newest single.
So much so, they even claimed the song had put them off her upcoming album. They also questioned why she even bothered taking off her weave for the song.
Here are some of our favourite reactions.
I can't believe Nadia Nakai took off her wig for this Trash😂😂😂😭😭#YASSBITCH pic.twitter.com/ugoAvOCN7L— Treezy Ntsete (@Treezy_N) September 21, 2018
#YASSBITCH 🔥🌋🌋🌋🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😤😤😤 Another one pic.twitter.com/RzAUT0KEAT— FAMVILLE (@TKFAMVILLE) September 21, 2018
After listening to Nadia Nakai's #YassBitch, the only album i cant wait for is her Photo Album. pic.twitter.com/Jv8YfFGQoK— Deucez mbambo (@Deucez_Mbambo) September 21, 2018
@Nadia_nakai #yassbitch got me like💃💃💃💃🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q4s8045mXM— KB The Plug (@KBThePlug1) September 21, 2018
#YassBitch 😁😂😂 Nadia I keep saying , you made the biggest mistake by signing under lechap nyovi what kind of 🚮is this? 😂😮 this the shit you were hyping? pic.twitter.com/MqS4RwvhFb— Mfundo (@Mfundo_jack1) September 21, 2018
#YASSBITCH @Nadia_nakai #Bragga 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SJXSzeVoJp— O.j.thupayagae21 (@ThupayagaeOlebo) September 21, 2018
#YassBitch Nadia Nakai must just leave music thing and stick on being video vixen man 😏what kind of trash is this?😏✋ pic.twitter.com/OkrRen7PG8— Clinton Nkgadima (@Nkgadimaclinton) September 21, 2018
While we here, can we just discuss the cover?
First of all, we ain't crazy about the background colours and misty looking multi-coloured dust.
But we are mos def here for her fresh face versus her beat face. Ain't no denying the woman is beautiful. And that pout on the right though, it might just be the rude side of Nadia everyone has been talking about.
View this post on Instagram
My NEW NEW‼️ YASS BITCH!!!!‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ NEW HEAT DROPPING TOMORROW ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ tune into @5fm TODAY at 2:30pm they gonna premiere my new single if you wanna hear it before it drops TOMO!!!!!‼️‼️‼️‼️🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 #Yaaaaaaaassssssssss 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #IJustWANTa32INCHweaveBabez