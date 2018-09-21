Yikes! Did Nadia Nakai's 'Yasss B*tch' snatch your wig? Twitter is split!

Nadia Nakai's new song Yass B*tch finally dropped on Friday, after all the hype Family Tree has been sprouting on the social media streets. But instead of the overwhelming yes they expected, fans are split right down to the middle on whether the song is trash or great.

The song, a follows up on Nadia's Naaa Meaan, is filled with savagery that's almost like the one Rihanna shares on her Anti album.

Have a listen to that new new below: