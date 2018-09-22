Black Coffee shares dope inspirational message

Listen up. If there's one guy we can take some advice from, it's Black Coffee.

The musician has achieved major global success and remains humble, insisting that he is achieving his dreams.

He said that it all starts with being true to yourself.

He said that "when you get to the point when you truly believe in yourself, are able to set up goals without fear and say this is what I want to do," then you are being true to yourself.

Watch the short clip below: