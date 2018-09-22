Black Panther's Killmonger is getting his own mini-series

Black Panther fans are in for a real treat this December as Marvel announced earlier this week that Erik Killmonger will get his own mini-series.

The five-part series is written by Bryan Edward Hill and will go on sale from December 5.

"I wanted to explore the choices and the fair alures that lead a person to dedicate their life to revenge, and how that happens. Because with Erik, I feel like it’s really a tragedy. It’s a story of a guy who was failed a lot by Wakanda in certain ways, by the people he met outside of Wakanda, by his own conscience in other ways, and I wanted to paint a portrait of that.

"Because to me the iconic fight between Erik Killmonger and T’Challa is tragic. It’s something that shouldn’t happen. It’s a conflict that’s borne from a tragic misunderstanding and a young man who was violently taken from his home," he told Vulture.