Mshoza still believes in love & marriage

Even though she's been through the most when it comes to love and marriage, Mshoza has not given up on getting her fairytale ending.

The songstress who separated from her estranged husband, Thuthukani Mvula amidst abuse allegations earlier this year told Jeannie D on Afternoon Express that she hadn't given up on love.

She opened a case of assault against Thuthukani and the matter is under investigation.

"I will still get married, probably next year. Number four," she said.

Mshoza added that she has no intention of giving up on love.

"Love has done nothing to me. It’s the type of guys that I go out with. So, I can never give up on love until maybe love says, ‘look, I’m the one that’s doing you wrong. Give up.’ I’m not gonna give up," she added.

During a recent interview with TshisaLIVE Mshoza said she had forgiven Thuthukani.

"Emotionally I am in a space where I have forgiven him. Obviously, as a person that I stayed with for three years, I can't lie now and say I don't miss him. I do and I pray for him. I pray that he will stop doing what he is doing. I don't want to lie, I do check on him. I know that people will think I am hypocritical but I do check on him."