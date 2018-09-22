TshisaLIVE

Petronella talking about her bonus is hilarious

22 September 2018 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thembsie Matu plays Petronella on 'The Queen'.
Thembsie Matu plays Petronella on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via instagram

It's only two months and some change until Dezemba and everyone is getting ready for ama Christmas bonus, even Petronella.

Thembsie Matu, who plays the role of the popular outspoken domestic worker on The Queen, recently posted a video of herself with boss Shona Ferguson.

In the video she is seen hugging Shona and buttering him up.

"This is my boss, he pays my salary. I depend on him and his wife not Gracious, when you see me like this, that's why I breath so high." 

She went on to explain that he dishes out the bonuses and she gets three.

"He gives me bonus, in December and January," she said.

Check out the video.

IN MEMES | LOL! Petronella believes you are 'guilty until proven innocent'

She probably meant to say "innocent until proven guilty" but well... you get the point don't ya?
TshisaLIVE
16 days ago

Listen! Petronella doesn’t buy Brutus' stories

Petronella was a whole mood when she found out Brutus was alive.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

The people will win it for her, says Thembsie Matu on Petronella's #DStvMVCA nod

Twitter already feels Thembsie Matu deserves all the awards available... The #DStvMVCA and even an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony... plus a SAMA!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau sends troll running with 'you're a basic black person' clapback! TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper makes it to Europe despite troubles with SAA TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter defends Rachel Kolisi after fan 'thirsts' over Siya TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! Malusi Gigaba wants to meet Dr Musa to 'talk Utatakho’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Khloe Kardashian accused of 'photoshopping' baby True TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X