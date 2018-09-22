Somizi opens up about friend who protected him from bullying in school

TV personality Somizi may have, like all of us, heard some hurtful things said about him in school but he had a good friend who always had his back and would sort out anyone who taunted him for being different.

Speaking about long-time friends on Metro FM Somizi wished his childhood bestie Thabo happy birthday and revealed how Thabo always protected him from homophobic abuse.

"He played netball and that is why I joined netball, to have a friend. He was confident and bold. Thabo would dust you up. If you said anything that was homophobic he would fetch you from class and it was on. I became his friend so that if anyone gave me problems, I would go to Thabo," he said.

Somizi added that his friend made him feel like he belonged and was not strange for being different.

"He was the first person that made me realise that I am not the only one (who was gay) and there is nothing abnormal about me."

Somizi has often spoken out against bullying, even taking to social media on occasion to encourage people to stand up to their bullies.