TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah pokes fun at white people & their love of animals

22 September 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Trevor Noah makes a valid point.
Trevor Noah makes a valid point.
Image: Supplied

A video clip of a lion climbing on top of a group of tourists who were all angling for the perfect selfie got host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, thinking.

He said he is always shocked by how much white people love animals.

"They'll go to a place where someone was just mauled by a lion but they're like 'yeah, but this is a different lion, okay. They're not all the same.'"

Trevor said he wished black people would get the same benefit of the doubt.

Check out the hilarious clip below.

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau sends troll running with 'you're a basic black person' clapback! TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper makes it to Europe despite troubles with SAA TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter defends Rachel Kolisi after fan 'thirsts' over Siya TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! Malusi Gigaba wants to meet Dr Musa to 'talk Utatakho’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Khloe Kardashian accused of 'photoshopping' baby True TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X