WATCH | Trevor Noah pokes fun at white people & their love of animals

A video clip of a lion climbing on top of a group of tourists who were all angling for the perfect selfie got host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, thinking.

He said he is always shocked by how much white people love animals.

"They'll go to a place where someone was just mauled by a lion but they're like 'yeah, but this is a different lion, okay. They're not all the same.'"

Trevor said he wished black people would get the same benefit of the doubt.

Check out the hilarious clip below.