TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle opens up about the pain of being a working mom

23 September 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
It pains DJ Zinhle when Kairo is sad.
It pains DJ Zinhle when Kairo is sad.
Image: DJ Zinhle/Instagram

It's no secret that juggling motherhood and a demanding career can be challenging and heartbreaking at times. 

DJ Zinhle's schedule is often jam-packed and that means she doesn't get as much time to spend with Kairo. 

So when Kairo recently pointed that out to her, it broke Zinhle's heart. 

Zinhle went on to pay tribute to all mothers out there. 

