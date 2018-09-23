DJ Zinhle opens up about the pain of being a working mom
It's no secret that juggling motherhood and a demanding career can be challenging and heartbreaking at times.
DJ Zinhle's schedule is often jam-packed and that means she doesn't get as much time to spend with Kairo.
So when Kairo recently pointed that out to her, it broke Zinhle's heart.
The other night she woke up in the middle of the night, she wasn’t feeling well. She cried and said “mami, all you ever do is leave”...— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #RockaXDJZinhle (@DJZinhle) September 20, 2018
My heart broke 💔
Motherhood is beautiful but tough. I forgive myself for making her sad & I hope she knows that I’m working hard for her.
Zinhle went on to pay tribute to all mothers out there.
To all mothers. I salute you. You make motherhood look easy.— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #RockaXDJZinhle (@DJZinhle) September 20, 2018