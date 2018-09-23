TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi's here to tell you not to be 'fooled' by the glitz & glam

23 September 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Somizi has some words of wisdom to share.
Somizi has some words of wisdom to share.

Somizi Mhlongo is here to tell you that even though it may not seem so, celebs have problems too. 

In a two-part video Somgaga shared some words of motivation with his followers. 

Somizi encouraged fans not to give up on their dreams and admitted that some people would think it was easy for him to say because "he's made it". 

"Trust me it's even tougher at the top. Don't be fooled by the pictures we post on Instagram. Don't be fooled by the glamourous lifestyle we post on social media. Don't be fooled by the clothes and the cars that we drive and think we don't have problems. Our problems are magnified, its the staying power waking up alone is very tough so don't give up," he said. 

Here's the rest of the video: 

View this post on Instagram

Pls listen

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

View this post on Instagram

Part 2

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Mandoza's wife Mpho on his second death anniversary: 'It was a bit emotional'

Mandoza was honoured with a statue at Soweto Theatre on Tuesday.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Being polygamous gives you peace' - Skolopad on becoming the second wife

Skolopad can't believe she found happiness and she's totes here for polygamy.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

No time for negotiations! Zodwa won’t accept anything less than 35k

"My fee is R35,000 to R45,000 and that's it. End of story," Zodwa Wabantu said.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

How to get your hands on Kid X Esther Mahlangu artwork worth over R100k

Cava this unique CD art design.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa totally rocks the runway at Durban Fashion Fair TshisaLIVE
  3. The subtweet twar | AKA & Cassper take 'anonymous' shots at each other TshisaLIVE
  4. Kanye West drops some truths, warns Drake & Nick Cannon TshisaLIVE
  5. Yikes! Did Nadia Nakai's 'Yasss B*tch' snatch your wig? Twitter is split! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X