WATCH | Somizi's here to tell you not to be 'fooled' by the glitz & glam

Somizi Mhlongo is here to tell you that even though it may not seem so, celebs have problems too.

In a two-part video Somgaga shared some words of motivation with his followers.

Somizi encouraged fans not to give up on their dreams and admitted that some people would think it was easy for him to say because "he's made it".

"Trust me it's even tougher at the top. Don't be fooled by the pictures we post on Instagram. Don't be fooled by the glamourous lifestyle we post on social media. Don't be fooled by the clothes and the cars that we drive and think we don't have problems. Our problems are magnified, its the staying power waking up alone is very tough so don't give up," he said.

