Gugu Gumede: I could never practice polygamy but I respect those who do

As Gugu Gumede's character on Uzalo, MaMlambo wrestles with the idea of a polygamous marriage the star has shared her thoughts on the practice.

MaMlambo is set to be a second wife, which has drawn sharp debate from fans online.

Gugu told TshisaLIVE she enjoyed the conversations the storyline had opened especially since polygamy was so widely practiced.

"Wherever I go I have found women who are in polygamous relationships. Those are the women that my character represents. Those are the ones who embrace me. When I channel MaMlambo I am channeling an aunt, a cousin, a neighbour. It is real and we have to speak about it."

Gugu's father was a polygamist and even though her parents did not marry, she said she came to have a deep respect for the practice. Even if she could not see herself in a polygamous relationship.

"I could never be in a polygamous relationship but I have to respect those who do. I have to put myself in other shoes and try play my role truthfully and fully."

She also slammed those who thought it was unchristian to practice polygamy.

"If you read the bible properly, you will see how much polygamy was practiced in the bible and how much the Lord was blessing people who were in such relationships. These are real people with real emotions. There is nothing in life that doesn't have its pros and cons. There are things that people think are good. There are things that people think are bad. So, it will always have negative connotations but you cannot judge a person on how they choose to live."

Gugu may have studied in America for some time but said her heart is in Africa and she hopes to one day expose the cultures and experiences of Africa to a global audience.

"I want to tell the stories of Africa. I think it is time for African stories to be told by Africans. I also think we need to hear stories of born-frees. We have told the stories of political and racial struggle and now we need to speak of the new struggles."