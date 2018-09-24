Mduduzi Mabaso: You need to adapt or die in this industry

Multi-award winning actor Mduduzi Mabaso may be one of the most recognizable faces in Mzansi for his roles on Zone 14, Yizo Yizo and as Suffocate on Rhythm City but says he has learnt that your career as an actor will quickly die if you stretch yourself.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE as he takes on a new role as a self-made millionaire on e.tv drama Imbewu Mduduzi said he had seen many actors struggle to find jobs because they were unable to adapt to the changing environment and take on new roles.

"You need to have a little bit of flexibility. Not sell yourself out but adapt. You know what I mean? You need to be willing to stretch yourself and show that you're not one dimensional."

That can be particularly hard when you are known for being a TV character that is always kicking butt and taking names.