Slikour opens up about depression: I felt that maybe I needed to die silently & people forget about me
Hip-hop veteran Slikour has opened up about his battles with depression and how it nearly derailed not only his career but also his life, leaving him feeling like he was useless.
The Skwatta Kamp rapper spoke to Riky Rick in a recent interview on SlikourOnLife, where the pair discussed Riky's decision earlier this year to step away from the limelight to look after himself mentally.
The discussion quickly turned to Slikour, who revealed his own struggles with depression and how he stopped loving things and at the time just thought he was tired.
He said even the thought of leading the hip-hop revolution felt too much and he thought about fading away from the spotlight and dying in silence.
"I was vocal, I was almost leading this hip-hop world at that time. I was part of the spokesperson for it. I felt that I couldn’t feed that beat anymore. I felt that if I came out and said anything people would see it...it’s like I’ve been putting on this facade. So I felt that maybe I needed to die silently and people need to forget about me. Maybe because I needed to survive, let me find something else on the side. I felt that I needed to die silently, let people forget."
Slikour said he was in a "who am I" phase where he didn't want his battle to define him, and he need to go back home and think of what it was like to be a struggling musician on the come up.
Riky said it was important for artists to show their weaknesses and remember who they are.
One of Ricky's protégés Tshego revealed that Riky had helped him deal with his depression.
I’m not as real as I think I am if I don’t say this. My manager doesn’t even know. Few years back I was stuck in some deep depression - not trying to get out of bed, not tryna work, in tears for no reason. On top of that I was so involved in hard drugs I’d be up 4 days straight.— #PINKPANTHER (@OfficialTshego) April 29, 2018
Riky himself doesn’t know this story. He has no idea how that text started me back on track with my dream.— #PINKPANTHER (@OfficialTshego) April 29, 2018
I’m only telling you this because I want you to understand you are not alone. Never!
Riky has often shared motivational messages on social media in hope of motivating and inspiring people and has spoken before of how he posted these to help him remember his worth and value.
"All that matters is how you view yourself... You are the only person who can truly visualize your goals and journey. If you let other peoples opinion hold more weight than your own then you have lost the game of life already. Be fearless in the face of judgement. Be the person you are because of you. Trust yourself... As long as you see it and really believe the vision, EVERYTHING will come to life for you." 📷: @yeahlenzo ------------------------------------------------------------ DOWNLOAD "KLY ft Riky Rick - Too Much" NOW. FREE LINK IN BIO. 📲 #KingKotini #Motivation #BossZonkeForever #Sidlukotini #Dedication #FamilyValues #gucci #cottoneater #BETALIST