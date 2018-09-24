Slikour opens up about depression: I felt that maybe I needed to die silently & people forget about me

The discussion quickly turned to Slikour, who revealed his own struggles with depression and how he stopped loving things and at the time just thought he was tired.

He said even the thought of leading the hip-hop revolution felt too much and he thought about fading away from the spotlight and dying in silence.

"I was vocal, I was almost leading this hip-hop world at that time. I was part of the spokesperson for it. I felt that I couldn’t feed that beat anymore. I felt that if I came out and said anything people would see it...it’s like I’ve been putting on this facade. So I felt that maybe I needed to die silently and people need to forget about me. Maybe because I needed to survive, let me find something else on the side. I felt that I needed to die silently, let people forget."

Slikour said he was in a "who am I" phase where he didn't want his battle to define him, and he need to go back home and think of what it was like to be a struggling musician on the come up.