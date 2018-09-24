TshisaLIVE

Slikour opens up about depression: I felt that maybe I needed to die silently & people forget about me

24 September 2018 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Slikour says he nearly faded from the industry because of depression.
Slikour says he nearly faded from the industry because of depression.
Image: Via Slikour's Instagram

Hip-hop veteran Slikour has opened up about his battles with depression and how it nearly derailed not only his career but also his life, leaving him feeling like he was useless. 

The Skwatta Kamp rapper spoke to Riky Rick in a recent interview on SlikourOnLife, where the pair discussed Riky's decision earlier this year to step away from the limelight to look after himself mentally.

Riky Rick 'not in the right place mentally', announces break from stage & music

Riky Rick won't be performing until further notice.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

The discussion quickly turned to Slikour, who revealed his own struggles with depression and how he stopped loving things and at the time just thought he was tired.

He said even the thought of leading the hip-hop revolution felt too much and he thought about fading away from the spotlight and dying in silence.

"I was vocal, I was almost leading this hip-hop world at that time. I was part of the spokesperson for it. I felt that I couldn’t feed that beat anymore. I felt that if I came out and said anything people would see it...it’s like I’ve been putting on this facade. So I felt that maybe I needed to die silently and people need to forget about me. Maybe because I needed to survive, let me find something else on the side. I felt that I needed to die silently, let people forget."

Slikour said he was in a "who am I" phase where he didn't want his battle to define him, and he need to go back home and think of what it was like to be a struggling musician on the come up.

Riky said it was important for artists to show their weaknesses and remember who they are.

One of Ricky's protégés Tshego revealed that Riky had helped him deal with his depression.

Riky has often shared motivational messages on social media in hope of motivating and inspiring people and has spoken before of how he posted these to help him remember his worth and value.

Nyaniso Dzedze about his 14-year addiction to 'jacking off' & dependence on sex

"I could literally go days without sleep... just stroking, eating, pissing shitting and stroking. I did this periodically for years since I started ...
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

Tweeps drag Cassper for 'not checking' on his depressed friend

Cassper Nyovest gets dragged for not 'checking up' on his friend with depression.
TshisaLIVE
18 days ago

Skolopad returns to work, gets reassigned after breakdown

Skolopad has not seen her daughter since shortly after the overdose.
TshisaLIVE
19 days ago

ProKid's close friend Zakwe: 'I believe he was going through a depression of some sort'

"He said that it had been a while since anyone had called him and asked him to come through and perform. He didn't have a lot of gigs. It really hurt ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa totally rocks the runway at Durban Fashion Fair TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! Malusi Gigaba wants to meet Dr Musa to 'talk Utatakho’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Mlindo The Vocalist on blessers: I know what it is like to be the other guy TshisaLIVE
  5. Mshoza still believes in love & marriage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X