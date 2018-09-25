Forget everything! Brutus wants Gracious to #PayBackTheMoney
It may be payday for a lot of people but The Queen's Brutus is still out here looking for coins.
Malume didn't mince his words when he sat down with Harriet and Gracious on Monday night's episode. He wanted his money from the share he had given towards Mmbatho's ransom.
Brutus estimated that the sum was in the millions and wanted his coins now.
#TheQueenMzanzi @Mzansimagic @Connie_Ferguson #ThembaNdaba #TheQueenMzansi #FergusonFilms Brutus “ngeke ng Come on” 😂😂🤕 #Brutus for #PresidentofSA pic.twitter.com/Ag7YfB0tiP— Thando Graham (@thandograham) September 25, 2018
Gracious was shocked by the demand and started to protest that malume hadn't even given that much, only for Brutus to tell her he would not be played by a jezebel.
It was too much for the social media streets and tweeps howled with laughter.
Trust Brutus to ask for his money before anything else🤑🤑😂🤣🤣🤣 #TheQueenMzanzi— Jay September (@ADarkJay) September 24, 2018
#TheQueenMzanzi— Tlami🎓 (@tlami22) September 24, 2018
Someone give Brutus his money😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CyXToTFPoT
#TheQueenMzansi Brutus all he wants is he's money nothing much got to love Zulu man pic.twitter.com/3XSZrajJV8— Gcina (@Gcina34614746) September 24, 2018
Mmabatho must pay back that money!— mamaDidi ❤️ (@MissNakediGreen) September 24, 2018
#TheQueenMzanzi
Brutus 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/3h8zc12Jo2— 🍉Watermelon🍉 (@lesego_mojapelo) September 24, 2018
While some were still trying to pick themselves off the floor from laughter, others stumbled on the realisation that Gracious + Brutus = #LoveGoals
They were more than ready to set the two up.
#TheQueenMzanzi Can Brutus and gracious get it on already,,, aaahh. U guys like each other.... Imagine their baby... pic.twitter.com/GKYFG7IXio— Moss (@Phemor2010) September 24, 2018
T-Gom & Brutus are like high school lovers in denial 😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzanzi— Lavida (@LavidaCrib) September 24, 2018
Brutus and T-Gom are lowkey into something.#TheQueenMzansi#TheQueen pic.twitter.com/haYvTnAe5S— Barnele (@BarneleWestern) September 24, 2018
Brutus and Gracious would actually make an interesting couple #TheQueen— MaMsimango Luzipho (@Nondu_Mango) September 24, 2018