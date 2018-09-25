Free Twitter ends tonight, are you ready?
Just when we were being klapped with a VAT increase, ongoing land debates, crime stats that are too high and an increase in petrol price - MTN has decided to pull the plug on Free Twitter.
We are ready to leave Mzansi now.
The service provider waited until we were sufficiently babalas over the weekend to drop the bombshell confirming our worst fears.
It’s been over four years. #FreeTwitter will be laid to rest on Tuesday midnight, 25 September. Its last wishes were for you to make the most of it this weekend. May its soul live forever in your memes and GIFs. #RIPFreeTwitter— MTN South Africa (@MTNza) September 22, 2018
On Tuesday midnight 25 September, Free Twitter will be no https://t.co/QGvLyx0fwB continue we have internet bundles and Social Bundles available to prepaid customers. Please dial *136*2#ok and follow the prompts or use the MyMTN App to purchase the bundles./MS— MTN South Africa (@MTNza) September 24, 2018
No, you were not dreaming. The service provider's free Twitter service will be coming to an end at midnight on Tuesday.
The streets were collectively shocked and angry over the decision, with many taking to the social media service to air their frustration.
There were five kinds of people
Those in mourning
It's been a good ride.
This is what MTN did to free Twitter users 😂 #RIPFreeTwitter pic.twitter.com/PAhL9lfNk4— Reggy (@Reggy_) September 22, 2018
All good things will come to an end but the painful thing is that they start with those you like most😢😢😢 we're about to mourn #RIPFreeTwitter pic.twitter.com/tUTjGsi41G— Cliff 29 August👑 (@ciff_Makhari) September 22, 2018
MTN free Twitter ends tonight. 💔 pic.twitter.com/CvKthMiaBm— Baby Girl 👄 (@SnrMmabatho) September 25, 2018
When Vat and Petrol increased i knew something was fishy about this year kanti they'll be taking "enjoy free twitter with MTN" pic.twitter.com/PZP0ouLyXi— MinisterOfHappy® (@Madcool_U) September 24, 2018
Those really angry
Like really angry, fam!
MTN take back those words ngoku 😡😭💔 pic.twitter.com/q7aOKFvu5k— Khoniwe Simina (@Cornie_Wenu) September 23, 2018
You make us angry @MTNza you are not loyal to your customers at you.#BringBackR10GBFor30DaysBack and our free twitter. We are not debating. Otherwise we gonna leave ur crappy services— PKini Wear x Peshino (@Pkiniwear) September 24, 2018
No MTN nxaa https://t.co/ruKLJj5hPL
Problem with MTN is that they never ask us.... they're always telling us— Reba (@MsRebaone) September 22, 2018
#FreeTwitterMoments#RIPFreeTwitter This is what MTN did to us,they promised free twitter forever then they snatched it away from us😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lRSXSIpN9M— 🌸Snowball🌸💕💕💕 (@Nokwanda_Ngubs) September 25, 2018
Those who were looking for a new home
Pity Vodacom confirmed they aren't going to take up the service but still tried to punt their social media ticket.
you lay free twitter to rest, we also lay our mtn SIM cards to rest. pic.twitter.com/MO6VkvjQ97— Tshepo (@Mohlomeledi_) September 22, 2018
@MTNza there was never free twitter...anyway we will be moving to @TelkomZA the very same night..😂mtn is useless ur data arent affordable pic.twitter.com/Do4FzqdNai— promise kubayi (@nastyc60976804) September 22, 2018
Me and half of Mzansi on our way to Telkom #RIPFreeTwitter pic.twitter.com/oS50CyP37g— Tumyza (@Tumyza9) September 22, 2018
Free twitter tweeps moving back to village like...#MtnNeverLovedUs #MTNmustfall #MTN pic.twitter.com/v2rqUXUX09— NTSHIENG🇿🇦 (@LeratoNtshieng) July 16, 2018
Those curious to see what will happen to Twitter now
Will anyone be tweeting even?
Tomorrow MTN's free Twitter ends. Will be fascinating to see the impact on the platform.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) September 24, 2018
#DearSACelebs we know you also enjoying free twitter with MTN pic.twitter.com/fkc2In9C80— Sesele T🐦 (@t_sesele) September 21, 2018
Those already making plans to do other things
Now can we have proper face-to-face conversations?
But Mzansi are a creative bunch and they immediately came with the solutions.
Cava these ideas
Start your own Twitter
Your social media, your rules.
There are 12,5M ppl on twitter if each really want to fight data costs, it’s simple we set up an account. Deposit R50, we start our own network. Hire top 4 executives from all networks to project manage the business. Till then talk let’s keep talking BS and can’t back it up— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) September 22, 2018
Just buy data
It's payday mos.
One more tweet about MTN ending Free Twitter I'm gonna smash the ish on your face, buy data kwedin ao😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/oAOJ4fvNDK— Thulani De Afrika (@ThulaniDeAfrika) September 25, 2018
#RIPFreeTwitter#SinceFreeTwitterIsEnding— thegirl.youwannabe (@rethaaaaaaaaaaa) September 24, 2018
I never thought I will ever buy myself Twitter data😭💔 pic.twitter.com/vn2M3oYVOE
Go to Facebook
Late news is better than no news.
#RIPFreeTwitter— Njombokie_S (@Wantoto_Njombo) September 24, 2018
So vhele tomorrow we're going back to "Smang smang is feeling sick with you and 17 others" pic.twitter.com/rteCHh9yNd
Mtn users carrying every tweet on their way back to Facebook 😂😂😂#RIPFreeTwitter pic.twitter.com/rAipZd4bNo— T.hardy CapCity Rep (@CapCityRep) September 25, 2018
Or toi toi
Let your feet do the talking.
I agree, total rip off all of them. So why don’t we all go on a #DataFast for 4 days. Day 1 we march to @MTNza Day 2 march to @Vodacom Day 3 @CellC and Day 4 to ICASA. All networks shares would have dropped dead at the stock exchange and only then your voice will be heard. https://t.co/qfZxdNDw3J— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) September 22, 2018