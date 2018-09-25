Gugu Gumede dishes the deets on THAT Uzalo wedding scene

The streets were beyond shooketh on Monday night when Uzalo's MaNgcobo gate-crashed her husband's wedding to MaMlambo and pulled a gun on the bride.

In one of the most iconic TV moments since Petronella's weave falling off during the boat explosion on The Queen, MaNgcobo played by Dawn Thandeka King walked in like Chuck Norris bae.

She was not happy with her longtime friend MaMlambo becoming the second wife and made her feelings known as the explosive love triangle came to a head.

The craziest bit? Ma came dressed in a wedding dress and brought her own killer bridesmaids.