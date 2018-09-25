IN MEMES | Twitter's so disgusted by Deborah & they can't even hide it

Deborah Banda's paedophile ways are a lot for Lockdown viewers to handle and if you saw how she looks at little kids, you would be disgusted too!

Tweeps have been watching Deborah reveal just how sick she is and how she sexualises children and needless to say they are just beyond disgusted with her.

Pamela Nomvete, who plays the role of prison governor Deborah Banda has really kept Mzansi wondering what underlying issue will pop up next. They are totally unable to handle the way she looks at kids.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just before season two began Pamela explained how challenging it was to bring Deborah to life.

"The part I play is extremely demanding. This character has so many layers. It is very complex and I found her emotionally, spiritually and even physically challenging. It was a fantastic and mind boggling experience," she said.

Looks like she's doing too good a job because as it stands Twitter truly can't stand Deborah!