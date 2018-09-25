LOL! 6 ways AKA joked about 'paying for success' in the industry
The rapper jokingly wrote a whole list of 'confessions'
Put aside your conspiracy theories, Supa Mega haters. The boss man himself has jokingly "confessed" to several dirty tricks to buy success in the industry.
AKA has BEEN accused by haters of payola and faking his success and after his fans started a whole trend sarcastically "confessing" to being paid for supporting him, the Mega jumped on the bandwagon with his own suggestions.
From paying R1.5-million to fans to stream his music, to elaborate stage setups that make the front row think it is the whole of the crowd - AKA came up with some pretty big "confessions".
In the end all he could do was tell fans: "I’m sorry!!! I’m so sorry!!! It’s all a facade! You can still fake enjoy it".
Here are six ways AKA sarcastically admitted to "cheating the system":
Paying fans to stream his music
Imagine paying R1.5-million in data bundles!
Correct. I’ve been paying to be #1 for 10 years. That’s why I keep winning. Isn’t it obvious? https://t.co/VgdxnW5FDX— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 23, 2018
I paid to be #1 on iTunes as well. I sent 300 000 people R5 data vouchers to stream the song and get it to be the biggest song right now. I couldn’t hold it in any longer. https://t.co/Vg4UDk3gEZ— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 23, 2018
A special app to send song requests to radio
Can you download it in the app store?
Yup. I use a special app that you enter a database of phone numbers into and it automatically sends a request to the radio station via twitter for you to play my song .... It then orders you an Uber and brings you to the show. I can’t hide it anymore. https://t.co/OR8uUFMtkV— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 23, 2018
Paying to perform at venue
So that's where the promoters make their money...
No!!! I can’t hold it in anymore. This industry is in a dark place ... I have to speak out. It’s even gotten to the point where I’m paying promoters to perform at their venues. I just wanted to be popular ... I’m ashamed now. https://t.co/eBwDj4i8mf— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 23, 2018
Rent a crowd and special mics
Chants of "we want more" are actually a call for more money.
I thought no one would expose me on that one 😭😭 ... when they scream we want more. I strategically place my crowd at the front and pay the sound guy extra to set up special microphones in that area so that the sound reverberates throughout the venue. https://t.co/lRkxRuWKW8— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 23, 2018
His plugs chase DJs with sjamboks if they don't play his music
He's got the whole SADC neighbourhood on lock.
I send 500 000 pula every month to my plug there who threatens all the DJ’s with a sjambok if they don’t play FELA IN VERSACE ... https://t.co/x9DuP5c2MY— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 23, 2018
How did that happen?! I forgot to transfer the funds to my Tanzanian plug ... Thank You so much 😭 ... https://t.co/kJCPWryEAA— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 23, 2018
His music has got subliminals in it
Be honest, when last were you so obsessed that you played his tracks backwards.
I know. It’s too much now. Also, if you play track 13 of the album in reverse ... it reveals a subconscious wave that your brain absorbs that makes you repeat certain songs over and over again and makes you call the radio station to play it. https://t.co/arY3Ka8jIE— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 23, 2018
Yoh! But the boy is creative.