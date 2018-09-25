TshisaLIVE

Mlindo the Vocalist has plans to be the next DJ Tira, here’s how

25 September 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mlindo the Vocalist is taking a leaf out of DJ Tira's book.
Image: Instagram/ Mlindo the Vocalist

After breaking into the industry with a string of massive hits, Mlindo the Vocalist says the next goal is to create an empire like DJ Tira's Afrotainment.

The AmaBlesser hitmaker released his debut album Emakhaya on Monday to critical acclaim and the star says he has been overwhelmed with the love he has been getting from fans.

Mlindo said he was embracing every opportunity he got and hoped within three years to be the youngest music mogul in the country.

"In three years I want to be the youngest Tira. I want to own my own record label and entertainment company. I want my name to be respected in that way. I am working hard for that goal and studying the music business as much as possible."

As a boy from Port Shepstone in KZN, he said he knew what it is like to try to make it big in the industry away from the big cities and wanted to give struggling artists a chance to shine.

"I want to put other kids on. They need to know that anyone can make it and where they live or their environment doesn't determine who they are. There are so many talented artists and I want to make their dreams come true and show their talent to the country."

He said he was looking into launching a label with his brother and some of those close to him and would then start scouting for talent to push.

Mlindo is already using his platforms to promote young artists both in and out of music.

Mlindo's album features several lesser-known artists among big names like Sjava and Kwesta, including Vyno Miller, Sha Sha and Sfeesoh.

He also punts local designers and creatives on his social media.

