TshisaLIVE

The latest on Zodwa's reality show: Star will only sign once she gets her coins

25 September 2018 - 11:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa Wabantu has reality show plans for 2019.
Zodwa Wabantu has reality show plans for 2019.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Although Zodwa has been in talks about a reality show on her life, she is only cautiously optimistic and told TshisaLIVE the cameras won't start rolling until the money is in the bank.  

Zodwa explained that the idea for a reality show showing her life and relationships including with her son and her younger boyfriend was pitched to her by producers for Moja Love. She said she had given them a figure and was waiting on a response from producers.

"Nothing is signed yet because I am careful. I am a businesswoman. I am not the type to talk about things and get excited only to not get paid. Once I am paid we can start shooting. There is no project where I will say 'let me go and see if they pay me later'. No. I need my money first."

A source told Sunday World that Zodwa is set to pocket a cool R1-million from the deal but when asked by TshisaLIVE, Zodwa danced around the figure. 

"It's not demanding a million but we are close. It could be R800k. It could be R500k. But no less than that (R500k)."

Zodwa said once the figure was approved by Moja Love big wigs the 13-episode show would be put in motion. In fact, she's already confident of a second season of the show.

"I am hoping to meet with them when I come back from Dubai next week Monday. Hopefully by then we will have a better idea on the way forward."

WATCH | Zodwa totally rocks the runway at Durban Fashion Fair

And yáll thought that Zodwa just danced?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

No time for negotiations! Zodwa won’t accept anything less than 35k

"My fee is R35,000 to R45,000 and that's it. End of story," Zodwa Wabantu said.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu exercises in her bikini. As only she can!

Zodwa Wabantu is #confidencegoals.
TshisaLIVE
10 days ago

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu clears the air on 'pregnancy' questions

Zodwa Wabantu shuts down pregnancy speculation.
TshisaLIVE
15 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini & her hubby's Paris getaway TshisaLIVE
  2. Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated TshisaLIVE
  3. Sjoe! Nadia Nakai serves major sauce in this lacey number TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi's here to tell you not to be 'fooled' by the glitz & glam TshisaLIVE
  5. Mandoza's wife Mpho on his second death anniversary: 'It was a bit emotional' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
X