TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Halala! Actress Zethu Dlomo said 'I do'

Her husband did a young vosho before kissing his bride

25 September 2018 - 11:51 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Zethu Dlomo got married to actor and director Lebo Mphahlele.
Actress Zethu Dlomo got married to actor and director Lebo Mphahlele.
Image: Instagram/ZethoDlomoMphahlele

Actress Zethu Dlomo, now Mphahlele was the picture of happiness as she said "I do" to the love of her life Lebo Mphahlele over the weekend.

The Five Fingers for Marseilles actress looked breathtaking as they took their romance to the next level.

According to Broadway World Lebo studied both stage and screen acting but when he started working he realised the need to be more versatile. Work wasn't coming in thick and as fast as he’d hoped it would and so he began writing and directing.

Looking totally beautiful and smiling from ear to ear both the bride and groom found time to play around before they sealed their vows with a kiss.

In the video Zethu posted just before the groom kissed his bride, Lebo did a young vosho that left Zethu blushing.

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram

👰🏾🤵🏾💋💍😆

A post shared by Zethu Mphahlele (@zethudlomomphahlele) on

They also shared some snaps. Arg, love is beautiful!

The blushing bride.

The bridal squad.

The hubby!

View this post on Instagram

Eish mara, ngipopile yi guys! 😍😍😍

A post shared by Zethu Mphahlele (@zethudlomomphahlele) on

The lovely couple!

View this post on Instagram

Happy Heritage Day! 💐 From the Mphahleles

A post shared by Zethu Mphahlele (@zethudlomomphahlele) on

Lebo Sekgobela shares how she didn't let her hit song pressure her

"I gave all God had given me to give, the rest is on him," Lebo Sekgobela said about her album Umusa.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

IN MEMES | Twitter's so disgusted by Deborah & they can't even hide it

Pamela Nomvete is doing too good a job because as it stands Twitter truly can't stand Deborah!
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Gugu Gumede dishes the deets on THAT Uzalo wedding scene

Sis says the emotions were similar to those when her home got ransacked.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Mduduzi Mabaso: You need to adapt or die in this industry

Mduduzi says fortune favours the brave and flexible.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini & her hubby's Paris getaway TshisaLIVE
  2. Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated TshisaLIVE
  3. Sjoe! Nadia Nakai serves major sauce in this lacey number TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi's here to tell you not to be 'fooled' by the glitz & glam TshisaLIVE
  5. Mandoza's wife Mpho on his second death anniversary: 'It was a bit emotional' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
X