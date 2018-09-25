WATCH | Halala! Actress Zethu Dlomo said 'I do'

Actress Zethu Dlomo, now Mphahlele was the picture of happiness as she said "I do" to the love of her life Lebo Mphahlele over the weekend.

The Five Fingers for Marseilles actress looked breathtaking as they took their romance to the next level.

According to Broadway World Lebo studied both stage and screen acting but when he started working he realised the need to be more versatile. Work wasn't coming in thick and as fast as he’d hoped it would and so he began writing and directing.

Looking totally beautiful and smiling from ear to ear both the bride and groom found time to play around before they sealed their vows with a kiss.

In the video Zethu posted just before the groom kissed his bride, Lebo did a young vosho that left Zethu blushing.

Watch the video below.