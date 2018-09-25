WATCH | This guy's performance of the song 'Tequila' is so bad it's good
25 September 2018 - 12:41
The song Tequila has one word repeated three times and this guy's performance in no way helps us understand how the track won a Grammy in 1959.
Tequila went to No. 1 on the Billboard Chart in March of 1958, just over two months after it was recorded, and won a Grammy Award in 1959 (according to Chris Epting’s Rock ‘n’ Roll in Orange County, the first Grammy for a rock ‘n roll song, ever).
Give him a round of applause.
Yikes... This Guy Showed Up To A Karaoke Bar To Sing 'Tequila'Posted by Andy on Thursday, September 20, 2018
Here’s the original song by Dave Burgess and the Flores Trio:
Cruisin' Oldies