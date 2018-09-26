Bafe! Robbie Malinga Jnr is nominated for the Drama Queen of the Year Award
Ereng excitement mongwaneng! Robbie Malinga Jnr is nominated for the Drama Queen of the Year prize at the Feather Awards.
Robbie Malinga Jnr otherwise known as Rob Marley or Mr "It's too much" was announced in the category alongside AKA & Matlapa and Jackie Phamotse.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Robbie couldn't contain his excitement over the nomination and said he was honoured and humbled .
"I'm overwhelmed and feel appreciated by the support I get from people. It's a good thing that I'm noticed and don't take anything for granted. It's too much."
Stylish Jnr is still undecided whether to rock the awards with his mom or bodyguard as his date but said he was looking for a designer outfit to show off.
Robbie spent much of 2018 fighting backlash from haters for flexing his lavish lifestyle on his late father's Instagram page. He didn't entertain the hate, instead bought more Gucci sunglasses and clothes for his critics to talk about.
Robbie Malinga Jnr's manager Sipho Dube told TshisaLive the nomination showed how he had silenced the haters.
"I'm happy for him. He lost his father and he was rumoured to be blowing his father's money but through it all things turned out very well for Robbie Jnr. This is evidence that a good seed is planted in his life."
Somizi will host the annual event, which aims to celebrate the LGBTIQ+ community on the November 15 at the Johannesburg City Hall.
Here are the nominees:
Drama Queen of the Year:
Robbie Malinga Jnr
AKA and Matlapa
Jackie Phamotse
Diva Extraordinaire
Thembsie Matu
Khusela Diko
Connie Ferguson
Hunk of the Year
Thabang Molaba
Bohang Moeko
Tumi Seeco
Hot Chick of the Year
Bontle Modiselle
Mihlali Ndamase
Michelle Mosalakae
Best Styled Male
Kat Sinivasan
Riky Rick
Zulu Mkhathini
Best Styled Female
Manthe Ribane
Bonang Matheba
Ayanda Thabethe
Cutest Couple of the Year
Mbuyiseni & Mmabatho
Shane Eagle & Nikki
Steve & Lucy
Socialite of the Year:
Dr Smile
The Modiselle Sisters
Yaya Mavundla
Role Model of the Year
Find New Words
Siya Khumalo
Ntsupe Mohapi
Sports Personality of the Year
Sunette Viljoen
Hlengiwe Buthelezi
Phuti Lekoloane
Musician of the Year
FAKA
Nakhane
Sjava
Fag Hag of the Year
Phila M
Rami Chuene
Busiswa