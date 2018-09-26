Bafe! Robbie Malinga Jnr is nominated for the Drama Queen of the Year Award

Ereng excitement mongwaneng! Robbie Malinga Jnr is nominated for the Drama Queen of the Year prize at the Feather Awards.

Robbie Malinga Jnr otherwise known as Rob Marley or Mr "It's too much" was announced in the category alongside AKA & Matlapa and Jackie Phamotse.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Robbie couldn't contain his excitement over the nomination and said he was honoured and humbled .

"I'm overwhelmed and feel appreciated by the support I get from people. It's a good thing that I'm noticed and don't take anything for granted. It's too much."

Stylish Jnr is still undecided whether to rock the awards with his mom or bodyguard as his date but said he was looking for a designer outfit to show off.

Robbie spent much of 2018 fighting backlash from haters for flexing his lavish lifestyle on his late father's Instagram page. He didn't entertain the hate, instead bought more Gucci sunglasses and clothes for his critics to talk about.

Robbie Malinga Jnr's manager Sipho Dube told TshisaLive the nomination showed how he had silenced the haters.

"I'm happy for him. He lost his father and he was rumoured to be blowing his father's money but through it all things turned out very well for Robbie Jnr. This is evidence that a good seed is planted in his life."

Somizi will host the annual event, which aims to celebrate the LGBTIQ+ community on the November 15 at the Johannesburg City Hall.

Here are the nominees:

Drama Queen of the Year:

Robbie Malinga Jnr

AKA and Matlapa

Jackie Phamotse

Diva Extraordinaire

Thembsie Matu

Khusela Diko

Connie Ferguson

Hunk of the Year

Thabang Molaba

Bohang Moeko

Tumi Seeco

Hot Chick of the Year

Bontle Modiselle

Mihlali Ndamase

Michelle Mosalakae

Best Styled Male

Kat Sinivasan

Riky Rick

Zulu Mkhathini

Best Styled Female

Manthe Ribane

Bonang Matheba

Ayanda Thabethe

Cutest Couple of the Year

Mbuyiseni & Mmabatho

Shane Eagle & Nikki

Steve & Lucy

Socialite of the Year:

Dr Smile

The Modiselle Sisters

Yaya Mavundla

Role Model of the Year

Find New Words

Siya Khumalo

Ntsupe Mohapi

Sports Personality of the Year

Sunette Viljoen

Hlengiwe Buthelezi

Phuti Lekoloane

Musician of the Year

FAKA

Nakhane

Sjava

Fag Hag of the Year

Phila M

Rami Chuene

Busiswa