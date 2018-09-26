I shouldn't be alive - Skolopad recovering after car crash

Skolopad is in high spirits after being discharged from ICU following a car crash over the weekend that left those close to her fearing the worst.

The singer and entertainer told TshisaLIVE she was driving with her daughter and two others when she was involved in a head-on collision that saw all the occupants rushed to hospital and the car being declared a write-off.

"I was in ICU. I only came back from ICU last night. The injuries were so bad. I shouldn't be alive. I was supposed to die. My family came to the hospital to visit me and they showed me a picture of the car. It was really bad. By the grace of God I am still alive."

Skolopad said she sustained injuries to her face and legs, which included a broken leg that has left her walking on crutches.

"My man came to visit and was so worried. He is glad that I am okay now. He looked at my injured legs and was like, 'My beautiful Skolopad is injured.' I asked him to rub my legs and I told him that everything was going to be okay."

Skolopad said she was waiting on police to take down her statement about the accident.

Her hospitalisation comes just weeks after she returned to work following an overdose on anti-anxiety medication.

Despite the flames 2018 has shown Skolopad so far, she said she was in a "peaceful" space mentally.

"Mentally, physically, spiritually, I am fine. I am in a peaceful space. I won't let things bother me."