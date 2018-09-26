'I’m paranoid about seeming successful,' says DJ Black Coffee

Black Coffee recently graced the cover of GQ (Africa) where he opened up about his paranoia of appearing to have "it together" when he doesn't.

In the feature Black Coffee also spoke about being constantly under the microscope as one the most successful DJs.

"I'm so real about so many things. I'm paranoid about seeming like I am happy, seeming like I have everything under control. In my real world, life needs to be as real as possible."

The DJ also spoke about the self-imposed limit on how much of his personal life he shares on social media. He said he had seen first hand what social media can do for aspiring artists and for people busy chasing their dreams but that's about as far as he was willing to go with it.

"Social media is for work and I've seen it's power. I've seen how much it influences and motivates people who want to work like I do who have dreams to do what I do. But anything personal, there's a limit for me."

Even though the DJ has tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight he has still made headlines for the wrong reason. A few years ago his marriage was rocked by cheating claims that nearly destroyed his home.

Speaking about the incident to Metro FM's DJ Fresh last month Black Coffee said that people needed to understand he grew up as a kid that had nothing but a desire to be a star and when he suddenly found fame and attention it became overwhelming.

"A man, being a man, will always be a man. But now when you add the attention from the opposite sex, it can be blinding. It is something you will never be immune to as a person. You can try your best and every now and then it's going to catch up with you. The love becomes overwhelming as a person. You become overwhelmed with everything, the success. Before you get used to everything, you slip up."

Black Coffee said he was grateful for the lessons he learnt and was now more "woke" than before.

Now more focused on cementing his name as a mover and shaker with many projects that are set to uplift Mzansi's upcoming talent. Plus, he'll be filling up the Dome in December.