Kgomotso Christopher gets candid about running her own race

The actress talked about how her life actually began in her 30s and how the struggles she had endured fell into place

26 September 2018 - 11:41 By Chrizelda Kekana
Kgomotso Christopher used her Twitter platform to encourage her followers.
Image: Via Instagram/Kgomotso Christopher

Even though she's one of the most celebrates actress' in the country, Kgomotso Christopher isn't shy to share her struggle story to help others. 

In a lengthy string of tweets Kgomotso told followers that her life only came together after she turned 30, while many of her peers seemed to be flourishing by then, 

"My life started in my 30s... had lived and worked in New York and London until this age. I had to start at the bottom. Having left SA the year I got my drivers' at 20 I had to learn how to drive a car again. (I was) jobless. I had a four week old baby and (another) 22-month-old," she said on Twitter.

With all the people on the social media streets celebrating their brand new cars and how they built mansions for their mothers and their private jets, it's really easy to get lost in the hype and feel like your life isn't coming together and that is a myth Kgomotso helped burst for her followers.

Kgomotso added that she also realised that there was no "fixed" age to achieve your dreams and how she was a laughing stock to some of her peers until things fell into place for her.

And now Kgomotso's even considering enrolling for a Ph.D.

Such encouraging words are highly appreciated on these high pressure social media streets! Keep on keeping on.

