LOL! Skeem Saam’s Marothi is such a drama queen

Can someone please tell Skeem Saam's Marothi that he is no longer in primary school?

Malume is supposed to be a sugar daddy but he's out here dishing insults like he's the one with a blesser.

For the last few years we've had a Drama Queen of the Year award handed out at the popular Feather Awards ceremony but this year they must just forget and give it to Marothi, once.

On Tuesday his ex-blessee Rachel Kunutu finally got to speak to the man again after being told that he was "taken and spoken for".

Rachel tried to take her shot but Marothi, being Marothi, wasn't having any of it and told her to speak to the hand because the face ain't listening.

Throwback much?

The internet was defeated by malume's behaviour and had just the right memes for the moment.