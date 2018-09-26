LOL! Skeem Saam’s Marothi is such a drama queen
Can someone please tell Skeem Saam's Marothi that he is no longer in primary school?
Malume is supposed to be a sugar daddy but he's out here dishing insults like he's the one with a blesser.
For the last few years we've had a Drama Queen of the Year award handed out at the popular Feather Awards ceremony but this year they must just forget and give it to Marothi, once.
On Tuesday his ex-blessee Rachel Kunutu finally got to speak to the man again after being told that he was "taken and spoken for".
Rachel tried to take her shot but Marothi, being Marothi, wasn't having any of it and told her to speak to the hand because the face ain't listening.
Throwback much?
The internet was defeated by malume's behaviour and had just the right memes for the moment.
Did Marothi just say "Talk to the hand." 😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/r2yQKJ86YH— 👑Thando👑 (@Ms_Tdoh) September 25, 2018
Eh Marothi le yena ke 2000. O dira bo "talk to my hand" #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/btPQA8lMqJ— 🇧 🇱 🇪 🇸 🇸🅥 (@BlessNkosi) September 25, 2018
Marothi took me back to primary school,"talk to my hand, my face is busy".😂😂😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/DeOuucZlbh— Sms 2C to 39201 (@amo_mamoo) September 25, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Duduzile Manana💗 (@duduzile_manana) September 25, 2018
Marothi is such a drama queen. pic.twitter.com/5s77Z6HWh3
Marothi is going through mid life crisis... Marothi is a disgrace#SkeemSaam— Joséph Ntlema☁️ (@Joseph_Ntlema) September 25, 2018
#SkeemSaam "I'm in an intellectually stimulating relationship, with a girl with brains." You gotta love Marothi's barbs.— Mvuyisi Tyiwani (@MercurialSoul22) September 25, 2018
"...intellectually stimulating relationship..." - Marothi. I want this guyz. #SkeemSaam— Man's Only Cute Online (@ThatDick_Teekay) September 25, 2018