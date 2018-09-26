Mzansi pays tribute to Shoki Mokgapa
News of award-winning actress Shoki Mokgapa's sudden death has invoked shock and sadness among colleagues and fans on social media.
As earlier reported by TshisaLIVE, Shoki's manager Nashoda Billy of MLA Talent Agency confirmed she died on Tuesday night.
Details surrounding her death have not yet been released at this stage.
Shoki burst into the industry with a role on The Lab in 2008 and since then has scooped a Safta for her role in feature film SINK last year.
Ever since news of Shoki's death was confirmed social media has been flooded with tributes in her honour.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of award winning actress Shoki Mokgapa. May you rest in eternal peace 🙏🙏 #RIPShokiMokgapa pic.twitter.com/ISWDsTBTGz— Isidingo (@IsidingoSABC3) September 26, 2018
You were made of stars sweet @ShokiMokgapa Rest peacefully, be free 😭 https://t.co/gccbDKG1wk— Tiffany Barbuzano (@TiffanyBarb) September 26, 2018
Go well @ShokiMokgapa You live on in our hearts, our minds and our movies. 🙏🏼 #RIP @sinkmovie @kykNETtv— Leo G. Smit (@LeoGSmit) September 26, 2018
Oh my gosh... Shoki Mokgapa💔💔💔 She was so talented and still so young 😩 pic.twitter.com/PhXTZjOTY3— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) September 26, 2018
@SAGActors is shocked at the loss of @ShokiMokgapa. This talented award winning actress will be sorely missed in the acting community. Condolences to her family, a tragedy indeed when such a light is lost. pic.twitter.com/1GuqWdJ4Md— South African Guild of Actors (@SAGActors) September 26, 2018
South Africa has lost another Award Winning Actress again Shoki Mokgapa Rest in Peace my sister. Your talent was on another level. 💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/luJNIG1WSS— Christopher (@Samuel14122417) September 26, 2018