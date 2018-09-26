TshisaLIVE

Mzansi pays tribute to Shoki Mokgapa

26 September 2018
Shoki Mokgapa's death has shocked friends and fans.
Shoki Mokgapa's death has shocked friends and fans.
News of award-winning actress Shoki Mokgapa's sudden death has invoked shock and sadness among colleagues and fans on social media. 

As earlier reported by TshisaLIVE, Shoki's manager Nashoda Billy of MLA Talent Agency confirmed she died on Tuesday night. 

Details surrounding her death have not yet been released at this stage. 

Shoki burst into the industry with a role on The Lab in 2008 and since then has scooped a Safta for her role in feature film SINK last year.  

Ever since news of Shoki's death was confirmed social media has been flooded with tributes in her honour. 

