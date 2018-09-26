'So he's really gone vele'- Mzansi reacts to Bill Cosby sentencing
Disgraced TV icon and comedian Bill Cosby spent his first night behind bars after he was sentenced to three to ten years on Tuesday for sexual assault.
The Cosby Show star was branded by the court as a "sexually violent predator" for assaulting a former university basketball administrator Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.
Cosby had earlier this year been convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea.
He did not react when sentencing was handed down and was whisked off by police after court proceedings.
According to international reports Cosby's legal team said they would appeal the court's decision.
Ever since the sentence was handed down social media has been a hive of activity in response.
Tweeps shared everything from hatred to questions over Cosby's motives, while others claimed it was proof that justice will always catch up with you no matter how long.
Bill Cosby really deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, for all 60 women he sexually violated.— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) September 25, 2018
Bill Cosby is rich I don't understand why in a place would he sexually exploit women 😏— Gia Carangi (@theonlyskyelar) September 25, 2018
Bill Cosby being sentenced at age 81 shouldn't let these lames who "get" away with harassment forget that every dog has its day ☺️— Kea (@Alexis_Mokhine) September 26, 2018
Bill Cosby Mugshot. Painful 😭😢lesson learnt. pic.twitter.com/Spc4PKRFyF— Tebogo Mokgomola (@Moratwanna) September 25, 2018
Bill Cosby in handcuffs. I never thought I’d live to see the day. pic.twitter.com/t2RMeRuYpd— Loyiso Twala (@loyisothevictor) September 25, 2018
Bill Cosby is too old to go to jail (81 years) this is just killing an old man, there's no other ways of doing this?— iamGad0 (@Gado_linium) September 25, 2018
No matter the age all #BillCosby 's of the world must pay everytime the truth comes out no matter their age— Mr.RealMetaphyiscs (@realPapaSlangz) September 25, 2018
Bathong 😳he's nearing his death bed hawu🙄, prison for what?#BillCosby— michelle (@michellemodika) September 26, 2018