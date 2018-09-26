TshisaLIVE

'So he's really gone vele'- Mzansi reacts to Bill Cosby sentencing

26 September 2018 - 08:48 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was on Tuesday sentenced to three to ten years in prison for sexual assault.
Disgraced TV icon and comedian Bill Cosby spent his first night behind bars after he was sentenced to three to ten years on Tuesday for sexual assault.

The Cosby Show star was branded by the court as a "sexually violent predator" for assaulting a former university basketball administrator Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.

Cosby had earlier this year been convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea. 

He did not react when sentencing was handed down and was whisked off by police after court proceedings.

According to international reports Cosby's legal team said they would appeal the court's decision.

Ever since the sentence was handed down social media has been a hive of activity in response.

Tweeps shared everything from hatred to questions over Cosby's motives, while others claimed it was proof that justice will always catch up with you no matter how long.

