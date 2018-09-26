'So he's really gone vele'- Mzansi reacts to Bill Cosby sentencing

Disgraced TV icon and comedian Bill Cosby spent his first night behind bars after he was sentenced to three to ten years on Tuesday for sexual assault.

The Cosby Show star was branded by the court as a "sexually violent predator" for assaulting a former university basketball administrator Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.

Cosby had earlier this year been convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea.

He did not react when sentencing was handed down and was whisked off by police after court proceedings.

According to international reports Cosby's legal team said they would appeal the court's decision.