Twitter's worried that Nyan Nyan's Nompilo won't leave her relationship alive!

Tuesday night's episode of Nyan Nyan angered many viewers after they witnessed a young woman go back to a man they thought had a very abusive nature and they also feared for Nompilo's life when she said she wanted to fix things.

Nyan Nyan, which is hosted by Luyanda Potwana is a show where people take their loved ones with hopes to confess their true feelings and to look for a way forward.

Nompilo explained that she wanted her boyfriend to come clean about his past cheating scandals in front of the nation so they could "fix" things because he once beat her up when she caught him cheating.

That was just one of the many things that had happened in their relationship, which left Twitter cringing. They had the memes for how it made them feel.