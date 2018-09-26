Twitter's worried that Nyan Nyan's Nompilo won't leave her relationship alive!
After hearing how Nompilo was beat up by her bae because she caught him cheating Twitter wants her to leave
Tuesday night's episode of Nyan Nyan angered many viewers after they witnessed a young woman go back to a man they thought had a very abusive nature and they also feared for Nompilo's life when she said she wanted to fix things.
Nyan Nyan, which is hosted by Luyanda Potwana is a show where people take their loved ones with hopes to confess their true feelings and to look for a way forward.
Nompilo explained that she wanted her boyfriend to come clean about his past cheating scandals in front of the nation so they could "fix" things because he once beat her up when she caught him cheating.
That was just one of the many things that had happened in their relationship, which left Twitter cringing. They had the memes for how it made them feel.
#NyanNyan Nompilo's story is hurting. Incest. Rape at 9 yrs old. Miscarriages. Violence. Physical and Emotional abuse. Men have violated her throughout. Haaibo!! Enough. This must end. pic.twitter.com/nEVxg5rFej— Sbusiso DubeMaluleka (@Sbudah1) September 25, 2018
#NyanNyan yoh yoh Nompilo uzofa yinduku vandag pic.twitter.com/R2bTZ4Vhvw— $$MR FOLLOW $$ (@thabopakkies1) September 25, 2018
#NyanNyan I wonder what makes Nompilo to love the guy who has humiliated her so much 😩 so they say men are trash 😒 pic.twitter.com/2o6hioaOj2— big jack-son (@sivumile1) September 25, 2018
The next time we will hear about Nompilo will be on the 7 o'clock news ... This sh*t has to stop!!#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/Ak4rYuG6P9— sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) September 25, 2018
does Nompilo know how beautiful she looks 😭. there are dudes out there who would go miles to make her smile #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/pM06y6gTxp— NBVigorous (@NBVigorous) September 25, 2018
Khulekane will never change shem Nompilo bekumele aphume nje the relationship is toxic why is she even happy ? #nyannyan 😳😞 pic.twitter.com/RBZ1YWkeXN— #PHYTOMED❤❤ (@Glow_glou) September 25, 2018
Nompilo wants to continue with this toxic relationship 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙁🙁🙁🙁🙁🙁🙁🙁🙁🙁#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/7O8djjn4tJ— Man's Only Cute Online (@ThatDick_Teekay) September 25, 2018
#NyanNyan .... I pray this Nompilo girl won't be amongst the statics of women that are killed by their partners .... pic.twitter.com/JmgsiwSev5— Aus'Tiana🌻 (@Owethu_Tatiana) September 25, 2018
Nompilo andiyaz mandithini, udinga imithandazo #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/5IqpbFMFXk— Cattleya🌺 (@sigenuo) September 25, 2018
Nompilo might get more beatings after the show #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/4zuDXJCn2f— NgwanaMobu (@itumelengtladi4) September 25, 2018