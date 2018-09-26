TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bonang, Pearl & Nomzamo represent Mzansi at the UN

26 September 2018 - 12:57 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang Matheba leads a discussion at the United Nations this week.
Bonang Matheba leads a discussion at the United Nations this week.
Image: Supplied/ UN

Mzansi's leading ladies Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha and Pearl Thusi wowed the audience at the United Nations on Tuesday, where they led several discussions about topical issues affecting people across the globe.  

Bonang was selected as a lead moderator in the “Leave no girl behind” discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

The discussion was centered around achieving quality education for all girls globally by 2030.

Bonang started the panel like a pro (but no "It's your girl, B" this time).

Cava her in action:

The social media streets were super impressed and sang her praises.

On the same day Nomzamo hosted a discussion at the Annual Concordia Summit to  discuss how to empower refugees and strengthen economies.

She took to social media to share clips of herself in action and reflected on how close the topic is to her heart.

View this post on Instagram

When I woke up to this gloomy New York weather, I said: Amanyange athi makube chosi namhlanje. My heart sang: Chibi Elihle. Khaya Lami! The day was that and beyond expectation. . Today I watched you, a true #SurgeonForHumanity take on the task of not only moderating (delivering a script), but giving the huge task & ask, your authenticity & heart... @avalizzetteliving & I were left gleaming with pride to know you, with each delegate coming up to you afterwards, commending you for your heart & selfless spirit. You did good kid, commanding the attention of over 2000 delegates & gaining the respect of your idols and mentors... here’s to summating many more🙏🏾 Sitting backstage I watched as Jennifer Lawrence watched you, growing more nervous as she was next to moderate... that’s what you did. #Concordia #UNGA #UNGA2018 #UNGA18 #TimePutIn #EffortlessMastery #PurposeDriven

A post shared by Pumza Nohashe (@pumzano) on

Pearl Thusi was a key speaker at another panel summit held by the UN and Global Citizen, "The She Is Equal Summit", which addressed inequalities in law and sought to level the playing field by 2030.

Miss SA Tamaryn Green spoke earlier in the week about her battle with TB at a discussion about world health where the disease was one of several in the spotlight. On Tuesday she spoke at the Our Night with the Stars Gala.

Tamaryn impressed in a beautiful blue number.

The tragic story that helped inspire Yvonne Chaka Chaka to give back

"I had to be educated about it so that I could be able to educate others as well," said Yvonne.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Miss SA to address the United Nations General Assembly on TB in New York

"Because of my title, I have an opportunity to help as many people as I can," said Tamaryn Green.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Trevor Noah, Dave Chappelle & Nomzamo Mbatha join power Global Citizen line-up

More stars coming to Mzansi? Yes please.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Thanks to Mamngadi I'm gonna need a bodyguard,' says Winnie Ntshaba TshisaLIVE
  2. Sjoe! Nadia Nakai serves major sauce in this lacey number TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa totally rocks the runway at Durban Fashion Fair TshisaLIVE
  4. No time for negotiations! Zodwa won’t accept anything less than 35k TshisaLIVE
  5. Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

UN General Assembly erupts in laughter at Donald Trump
Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
X