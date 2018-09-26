WATCH | Bonang, Pearl & Nomzamo represent Mzansi at the UN
Mzansi's leading ladies Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha and Pearl Thusi wowed the audience at the United Nations on Tuesday, where they led several discussions about topical issues affecting people across the globe.
Bonang was selected as a lead moderator in the “Leave no girl behind” discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.
The discussion was centered around achieving quality education for all girls globally by 2030.
Bonang started the panel like a pro (but no "It's your girl, B" this time).
Cava her in action:
The social media streets were super impressed and sang her praises.
Bonang graduated from presenting to moderating panels for the UN General Assembly. #BlackExcellence How much further can we go, lead us Bonang https://t.co/CvyF1TsxAg— Thath'isgubu 👀 (@ZintelM) September 26, 2018
@bonang_m today in New York with Prime Minister May, President Macron and Prime Minister Trudeau...Goodnight fam 😊— Bonang M's World (@QueenBs_World) September 25, 2018
B* x @GlblCtzn x @UN #UNGA #LeaveNoGirlBehind
👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/yDyu0msyd8
Bonang really outchea in the UN ... 😏🔥 pic.twitter.com/dYyvnd2YDG— Msentiii (@Msentiii_) September 25, 2018
On the same day Nomzamo hosted a discussion at the Annual Concordia Summit to discuss how to empower refugees and strengthen economies.
She took to social media to share clips of herself in action and reflected on how close the topic is to her heart.
Living a purpose above Self🙏🏾We are in the business of being agents of change and shifting the needle of humanity! Moderated and hosted a panel discussion to over 2000 @ConcordiaSummit delegates & shared in the spirit of @LuQuLuQuTribe #UNGA18 #SurgeonForHumanity @Refugees pic.twitter.com/V2J4rHkL7D— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) September 25, 2018
View this post on Instagram
I am in New York attending the UN General Assembly week and today I hosted a plenary discussion at the Annual Concordia Summit, moderating the panel on finding sustainable solutions to empowering refugees and building on the economy. Understanding and changing the narrative. #UNGA #UNHCR #DoItLuquLuqu
View this post on Instagram
When I woke up to this gloomy New York weather, I said: Amanyange athi makube chosi namhlanje. My heart sang: Chibi Elihle. Khaya Lami! The day was that and beyond expectation. . Today I watched you, a true #SurgeonForHumanity take on the task of not only moderating (delivering a script), but giving the huge task & ask, your authenticity & heart... @avalizzetteliving & I were left gleaming with pride to know you, with each delegate coming up to you afterwards, commending you for your heart & selfless spirit. You did good kid, commanding the attention of over 2000 delegates & gaining the respect of your idols and mentors... here’s to summating many more🙏🏾 Sitting backstage I watched as Jennifer Lawrence watched you, growing more nervous as she was next to moderate... that’s what you did. #Concordia #UNGA #UNGA2018 #UNGA18 #TimePutIn #EffortlessMastery #PurposeDriven
Pearl Thusi was a key speaker at another panel summit held by the UN and Global Citizen, "The She Is Equal Summit", which addressed inequalities in law and sought to level the playing field by 2030.
Miss SA Tamaryn Green spoke earlier in the week about her battle with TB at a discussion about world health where the disease was one of several in the spotlight. On Tuesday she spoke at the Our Night with the Stars Gala.
Tamaryn impressed in a beautiful blue number.