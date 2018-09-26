WATCH | Bonang, Pearl & Nomzamo represent Mzansi at the UN

Mzansi's leading ladies Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha and Pearl Thusi wowed the audience at the United Nations on Tuesday, where they led several discussions about topical issues affecting people across the globe.

Bonang was selected as a lead moderator in the “Leave no girl behind” discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

The discussion was centered around achieving quality education for all girls globally by 2030.

Bonang started the panel like a pro (but no "It's your girl, B" this time).

Cava her in action: