WATCH | Njomane's double wedding on #Uzalo had drama galore & Mzansi loved it!

26 September 2018 - 10:48 By Chrizelda Kekana
Things could have ended very ugly for Njomane but everything worked out.
Image: Instagram/Uzalo

Twitter couldn't believe how the Uzalo wedding that was set to end in tragedy actually worked out in the end with Njomane not only marrying his second wife but also "renewing" his love for the crazy MaNgcobo.

We all thought somebody was going to be pulled out of their wedding dress and into a coffin but as luck would have it, it seems a happy ending was in the books for Uzalo viewers.

Mzansi hasn't had so much drama happen at a wedding since someone bombed the boat where Shaka was marrying Mmabatho and Petronella's wig hung onto life by a thread on The Queen.

And if we disregard the drama the wedding actually turned out to be beautiful!

How sweet were Njomane's vows?

Here are some of the snaps if you want to relive the moments as well.

Look at all those smiles.

