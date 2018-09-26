TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah on Madiba's UN statue pose: 'Don't shoot. I'm already dead'

Trevor Noah's reaction to the statue will have you howling.

26 September 2018 - 13:08 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor Noah gave his thoughts on the Nelson Mandela statue at the UN.
Trevor Noah gave his thoughts on the Nelson Mandela statue at the UN.
Image: The Daily Show

While the jury is still out on whether a statue of former president Nelson Mandela, which was unveiled at the UN this week is a true depiction of the struggle hero, SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has shared his thoughts on it.

The life-sized statue was unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the world body's headquarters in New York this week and was modeled after the day Madiba delivered his first speech to the United Nations Special Committee on apartheid on June 22, 1990.

While the statue has been hailed by some and ridiculed by others, Trevor took to his The Daily Show on Tuesday to share the funny side of the memorial.

"This is so exciting. There is now a Nelson Mandela statue at the UN. I have got to say that this is an interesting pose they chose. It is like he knows he is in America and he's ready for the police," Trevor said as he lifted his hands in the air.

Trevor pointed out that several statues of Madiba showed him dancing  but he could see this one saying, "Don't shoot. I am already dead".

He had the crowd in stitches with his comments with social media users even suggesting that maybe it was time for a "Gupta statue in New York". 

Meanwhile, the internet was abuzz with comments on statue.

According to the presidency the 1.9 metre tall sculpture is the only life-size statue at the United Nations headquarters. 

The statue was created by Andre Prinsloo and Andre Otto. Prinsloo along with Ruhan Janse van Vuuren also worked on the 9 metre bronze Mandela statue at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

Nelson Mandela's legacy lives on at the UN in New York

A life-size statue of the late former president Nelson Mandela was unveiled at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York in the US on Monday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah pokes fun at white people & their love of animals

Taking a selfie with a lion and justifying it? Yep, Trevor has some issues with that.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah compares racism in SA to America

Trevor says America needs to still get to the point which SA reached with democracy where all people are equal.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Thanks to Mamngadi I'm gonna need a bodyguard,' says Winnie Ntshaba TshisaLIVE
  2. Sjoe! Nadia Nakai serves major sauce in this lacey number TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa totally rocks the runway at Durban Fashion Fair TshisaLIVE
  4. No time for negotiations! Zodwa won’t accept anything less than 35k TshisaLIVE
  5. Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

UN General Assembly erupts in laughter at Donald Trump
Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
X