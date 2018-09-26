WATCH | Trevor Noah on Madiba's UN statue pose: 'Don't shoot. I'm already dead'
Trevor Noah's reaction to the statue will have you howling.
While the jury is still out on whether a statue of former president Nelson Mandela, which was unveiled at the UN this week is a true depiction of the struggle hero, SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has shared his thoughts on it.
The life-sized statue was unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the world body's headquarters in New York this week and was modeled after the day Madiba delivered his first speech to the United Nations Special Committee on apartheid on June 22, 1990.
It gives me great pleasure to present the United Nations, on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, this life-size statue of President Nelson Mandela. #UNGA #Mandela100 pic.twitter.com/J9KciUS82K— President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 24, 2018
While the statue has been hailed by some and ridiculed by others, Trevor took to his The Daily Show on Tuesday to share the funny side of the memorial.
"This is so exciting. There is now a Nelson Mandela statue at the UN. I have got to say that this is an interesting pose they chose. It is like he knows he is in America and he's ready for the police," Trevor said as he lifted his hands in the air.
TONIGHT: A statue of Nelson Mandela was unveiled at the U.N. and it’s READY. pic.twitter.com/S9a2oq0yEk— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 25, 2018
Trevor pointed out that several statues of Madiba showed him dancing but he could see this one saying, "Don't shoot. I am already dead".
He had the crowd in stitches with his comments with social media users even suggesting that maybe it was time for a "Gupta statue in New York".
Meanwhile, the internet was abuzz with comments on statue.
They said it's mandela's statue bt I zoomed it,it's not him😏😏🤔 pic.twitter.com/5PdVPgkNDi— Gretchen_ndou (@gretchen_ndou) September 24, 2018
They call that a Nelson Mandela statue.. 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/RAp99FGHwx— Karabo Skosana (@Am_krb) September 25, 2018
SA really convinced the UN that the statue we gifted them is of Mandela and not Robert De Niro. pic.twitter.com/RrCB1CUigt— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) September 25, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Guys even the First Lady can’t believe you call that thing Mandela’s statue!! She looks back at Bae like, bruh are you sure ka this thing? #UNGA2018 #Mandela100 pic.twitter.com/khgrFPZLiG— |M M A M A K W A| (@ThatoAE) September 24, 2018
According to the presidency the 1.9 metre tall sculpture is the only life-size statue at the United Nations headquarters.
The statue was created by Andre Prinsloo and Andre Otto. Prinsloo along with Ruhan Janse van Vuuren also worked on the 9 metre bronze Mandela statue at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.