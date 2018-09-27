IN MEMES | When Rachel Kunutu said 'levels mama levels' Twitter felt that

Twitter is learning a hard lesson from Rachel Kunutu's determination to get her "man" back.

After a love potion to get Marothi back failed, she's decided to upgrade her lifestyle so she can compete with Marothi's new love.

Rachel sat her mother and koko Mantsha down in last night's episode of Skeem Saam to tell them that while she's grateful for their love and the accommodation they've given her (for free) she's decided to move out.

That would have been fine except she planning to move to Bendor, which is like the Sandton of Polokwane and the rent there can probably get her a second hand car.

But as she explained to her mother and koko Mantsha, who was just shocked as she listened to Rachel's explanation that she needed levels in her life.

Twitter was just here for her determination because they know she wants to move to Bendor to impress Marothi... so they had the memes for it!