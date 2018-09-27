IN MEMES | When Rachel Kunutu said 'levels mama levels' Twitter felt that
Twitter is learning a hard lesson from Rachel Kunutu's determination to get her "man" back.
After a love potion to get Marothi back failed, she's decided to upgrade her lifestyle so she can compete with Marothi's new love.
Rachel sat her mother and koko Mantsha down in last night's episode of Skeem Saam to tell them that while she's grateful for their love and the accommodation they've given her (for free) she's decided to move out.
That would have been fine except she planning to move to Bendor, which is like the Sandton of Polokwane and the rent there can probably get her a second hand car.
But as she explained to her mother and koko Mantsha, who was just shocked as she listened to Rachel's explanation that she needed levels in her life.
Twitter was just here for her determination because they know she wants to move to Bendor to impress Marothi... so they had the memes for it!
Rachel killed me "Levels mama , levels"#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/wtfUOsb4IK— princess (@princey_boo) September 26, 2018
Imagine telling your mom you moving out because of ama'levels 😂😂😂 can I get Rachel's liver please 😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/4CHCuQH69I— MIDGE!! (@15_Midge) September 26, 2018
Levels Ma levels!!! #Rachel is my favourite #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/MDNb5YlnWA— Wandile Makhathini (@Wandile_AM) September 26, 2018
Rachel moving to Bendor!! Wow guys levels😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/NfXQ2qwUDb— Ses'Dimpho💞 (@DimphoPitsa) September 26, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Thatha Rachel #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/QvdbYSqriR— Katlego #Nina Lover❤ (@kat_boogy) September 26, 2018
and Rachel chose Bendor of all the places? I mean our Polokwane Sandton loool #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/m1sMOvCY4i— Themi (@HerdsThemi) September 26, 2018
Rachel is moving to Bendor "Levels mama levels" #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/z01qe5BkXX— Samuel Jr (@SamuelJ39453362) September 26, 2018
How is Rachel going to pay apartament ya Bendor last time i checked it Was one of the most expensive places around Polokwane #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/9BUgSFt25e— Tebogo Mabitsela (@linahmabit) September 26, 2018
A reng Rachel?....😂😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ctI4mQPGZD— Sms 2C to 39201 (@amo_mamoo) September 26, 2018
#SkeemSaam eish Rachel o rata kgoba top dog you know....#levels pic.twitter.com/KvrF5anoiG— Bra Doc (@bradocman) September 26, 2018