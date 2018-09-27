TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | When Rachel Kunutu said 'levels mama levels' Twitter felt that

27 September 2018 - 10:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lesego Marakalla plays the role of Rachel Kunutu on 'Skeem Saam'.
Lesego Marakalla plays the role of Rachel Kunutu on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Facebook/ Lesego Marakalla

Twitter is learning a hard lesson from Rachel Kunutu's determination to get her "man" back.

After a love potion to get Marothi back failed, she's decided to upgrade her lifestyle so she can compete with Marothi's new love.

Rachel sat her mother and koko Mantsha down in last night's episode of Skeem Saam to tell them that while she's grateful for their love and the accommodation they've given her (for free) she's decided to move out.

That would have been fine except she planning to move to Bendor, which is like the Sandton of Polokwane and the rent there can probably get her a second hand car.

But as she explained to her mother and koko Mantsha, who was just shocked as she listened to Rachel's explanation that she needed levels in her life.  

Twitter was just here for her determination because they know she wants to move to Bendor to impress Marothi... so they had the memes for it!

Mzansi pays tribute to Shoki Mokgapa

Shoki Mokgapa has died.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Lady Zamar tries again with fashion range

The star is heading back to the drawing board with clothing and reality show plans.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

LOL! So someone’s bae pretended to be sick to go party at Cassper’s house?

Man shuts down any suggestions the post was a publicity stunt and did not even know that his girl knew Cassper.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Bafe! Robbie Malinga Jnr is nominated for the Drama Queen of the Year Award

Here's all the nominees for this year's event.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Babe, you need to stop!' - Simphiwe Dana slams Cassper over fan clapback TshisaLIVE
  2. Gugu Gumede dishes the deets on THAT Uzalo wedding scene TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Halala! Actress Zethu Dlomo said 'I do' TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! 6 ways AKA joked about 'paying for success' in the industry TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Twitter's so disgusted by Deborah & they can't even hide it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X