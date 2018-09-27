Is the internet better without free Twitter? Here’s what the celebs have to say...
It's been more than 24 hours since MTN cut its free Twitter service to users on its network and if Mzansi celebs are to be believed, the social media site is a completely different place.
MTN announced the shutdown of the service last weekend, giving fans only three days to get their coins right before they officially pulled the plug on it.
It’s been over four years. #FreeTwitter will be laid to rest on Tuesday midnight, 25 September. Its last wishes were for you to make the most of it this weekend. May its soul live forever in your memes and GIFs. #RIPFreeTwitter— MTN South Africa (@MTNza) September 22, 2018
Speaking to TimesLIVE executive for corporate affairs at MTN SA Jacqui O’Sullivan said the network had over 11 million users who could have used the service before it was shutdown.
It is not known how many of those users are now no longer active on Twitter because of the decision but just a quick scan through the number of likes and retweets show a dramatic decrease on the social media pages of some of Mzansi's biggest stars.
And while there is no shortage of users claiming the streets are a lot more peaceful and that defence forces have been defeated, celebs have weighed in with their thoughts.
Cassper Nyovest
The Tito Mboweni rapper said that the end of free Twitter could unite the people and also claimed his timeline was a better place now.
Maybe this end of free twitter will help us unite and fight the prices for data ? Cause dam this shit is expensive as hell!!! Something must happen!!! Ra sokola!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 26, 2018
It’s actually unbelievable. I keep scrolling in disbelief. I’m not used to this peace. I twitter e njan le? I feel like throwing another party but angina mali also. Time to invest in #FillUpMosesMabhida . It’s 2 months away. https://t.co/erRmAFSkAE— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 26, 2018
Ntsiki Mazwai
The outspoken musician was a lot more spicy, claiming Twitter was not boring AF and complained about the "opinion leaders" now left on the site.
So now we gonna be stuck with Khaya Dlanga, Eusibius, Redi, Vusi Thembekwayo and sizwe dlomo as opinion leaders?😭😭😭😭😭wow god wow 😭😭😭😭— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) September 27, 2018
Twitter has just proven that having money does not mean anything.....you have no character or personality good black with a good job. You're boring without the real blacks.— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) September 27, 2018
Twitter just lost its soul.....my days are numbered here. It's boring as fuck hanging out with the privileged. I checked out of that life long ago- it won't be forced on me on twitter— CheriEgrand 🐝 (@ntsikimazwai) September 27, 2018
Thickleeyonce
The model said her timeline has been dry without the army of haters marching through.
TL is dry. Y’all wanna tell me that the MTN free twitter squad were the ones shaking the TL all this time? 😂— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) September 26, 2018
Imo need for MTN to give the people back their free twitter 🤔— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) September 26, 2018
Fikile Mbalula
Fikile Mbalula got heavy on the topic and said the shutdown now meant that many people were excluded from access making it "elite and more exclusionary".
MTN shutting down free-twitter excludes many from this platform, making it elite and more exclusionary to ordinary South Africans, esp the youth at schools and in varsities.— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) September 26, 2018
This all again makes the task of lowering DATA costs more urgent.
ACCESS TO INFORMATION is a RIGHT!
The President made mention Lowering of DATA costs as part of his stimulus package for the economy. This must happen and our network must be motivated to offer such services again.— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) September 26, 2018
Meanwhile, the streets are already in reflection mode and reposted some of the best #FreeTwitterMoments from the days that were.
#FreeTwitterMoments Wouldn't Be Complete Without This Hit From 👑@danielmarven And His Loyal Followers. Indeed, Two Wrongs Don't Make A Right🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶✋✋💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/oe7PtktY1U— NO CHILL SATAFRIKA🇿🇦 (@Nchillsatafrika) September 26, 2018
#FreeTwitterMoments#RIPFreeTwitter— CHRIS (@Dignitychris) September 26, 2018
And Mtn had to take this away from us😥😭 pic.twitter.com/TlAyAxPv6l
#FreeTwitterMoments missing all of this already 😭😭😭😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/zUL4xN8h28— BMF_forGirls♥ (@BoipelowMothibi) September 25, 2018
Let me leave this here since it's our last few minutes of #FreeTwitter#FreeTwitterMoments pic.twitter.com/Yx9NeH4JNz— Pray Until Something Happens🙏 (@AlleyM_SA) September 25, 2018
Will never forget this!😹💔 #FreeTwitterMoments pic.twitter.com/FMFPXb35Tj— #GodDecides❤ (@ConqueredR) September 25, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂before #FreeTwitter ends #FreeTwitterMoments Moment of the week 😂😂😂😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nf9hu7iztW— Maka_KG™ (@Loot_Lovee) September 25, 2018
#FreeTwitterMoments— UnapologeticallyMe🔥 (@Retshegofadicoe) September 24, 2018
Who can forget that moment when we were all book editors and laughed in Binglish pic.twitter.com/Ja0YMJXenq
#FreeTwitterFarewellSpeech #FreeTwitterMoments #FreeTwitter— FabSimflow (@simonfab1) September 27, 2018
People at the village are doing the most mahn🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/76jHZHqARb
#FreeTwitterMoments— SA_BLACKTWITTA (@BlackTwittaSA_) September 24, 2018
Who can forget this 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LKKkSc3oVe
#FreeTwitterMoments who can forget #JuliusMalemaChallenge pic.twitter.com/9EQIr3Z7D8— Sizwe Letanta (@sizwe_palo) September 25, 2018
#FreeTwitterMoments Guys!!!😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/QNmkEQ0Q0V— IVYSONTOUR☔💕 (@Mbalie_Nanah) September 24, 2018
#FreeTwitterMoments— BabyBoii👅❤ (@FiiNaX_Yungking) September 24, 2018
Who can forget about this thread
😭😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bFIIUd8m0X