Is the internet better without free Twitter? Here’s what the celebs have to say...

Speaking to TimesLIVE executive for corporate affairs at MTN SA Jacqui O’Sullivan said the network had over 11 million users who could have used the service before it was shutdown.

It is not known how many of those users are now no longer active on Twitter because of the decision but just a quick scan through the number of likes and retweets show a dramatic decrease on the social media pages of some of Mzansi's biggest stars.

And while there is no shortage of users claiming the streets are a lot more peaceful and that defence forces have been defeated, celebs have weighed in with their thoughts.

Cassper Nyovest

The Tito Mboweni rapper said that the end of free Twitter could unite the people and also claimed his timeline was a better place now.