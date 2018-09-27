TshisaLIVE

Is the internet better without free Twitter? Here’s what the celebs have to say...

27 September 2018 - 14:04 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest says his TL is more peaceful since Free Twitter ended.
Cassper Nyovest says his TL is more peaceful since Free Twitter ended.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

It's been more than 24 hours since MTN cut its free Twitter service to users on its network and if Mzansi celebs are to be believed, the social media site is a completely different place.

MTN announced the shutdown of the service last weekend, giving fans only three days to get their coins right before they officially pulled the plug on it. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE executive for corporate affairs at MTN SA Jacqui O’Sullivan said the network had over 11 million users who could have used the service before it was shutdown.

It is not known how many of those users are now no longer active on Twitter because of the decision but just a quick scan through the number of likes and retweets show a dramatic decrease on the social media pages of some of Mzansi's biggest stars.

And while there is no shortage of users claiming the streets are a lot more peaceful and that defence forces have been defeated, celebs have weighed in with their thoughts.

Cassper Nyovest

The Tito Mboweni rapper said that the end of free Twitter could unite the people and also claimed his timeline was a better place now.

Ntsiki Mazwai

The outspoken musician was a lot more spicy, claiming Twitter was not boring AF and  complained about the "opinion leaders" now left on the site.

Thickleeyonce

The model said her timeline has been dry without the army of haters marching through.

Fikile Mbalula

Fikile Mbalula got heavy on the topic and said the shutdown now meant that many people were excluded from access making it "elite and more exclusionary".

Meanwhile, the streets are already in reflection mode and reposted some of the best #FreeTwitterMoments from the days that were.

Free Twitter ends tonight, are you ready?

Here are 5 reactions and 5 solutions to this nationwide crisis.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase

News that MTN's WhatsApp bundles are increasing sent Twitter into a frenzy.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Twitter gets in on the Redi vs Gigaba twar… Guess whose side they're on?

Twitter has picked sides in the Malusi Gigaba and Redi Tlhabi twar.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Babe, you need to stop!' - Simphiwe Dana slams Cassper over fan clapback TshisaLIVE
  2. Gugu Gumede dishes the deets on THAT Uzalo wedding scene TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Halala! Actress Zethu Dlomo said 'I do' TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! 6 ways AKA joked about 'paying for success' in the industry TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Twitter's so disgusted by Deborah & they can't even hide it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X