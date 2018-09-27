Twitter gets in on the Redi vs Gigaba twar… Guess whose side they're on?

Even the death of free Twitter could not keep social media users from weighing in on the explosive twar about visas between Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Redi Tlhabi.

It all went down after Redi alleged that Gigaba amended the visa regulations on traveling with children because of a personal vendetta. Gigaba was obvs totally "insulted" by the suggestion and gave Redi an ultimatum to withdraw her statements or face a lawsuit.

Redi insinuated on Tuesday that Gigaba was livid after a relative of his ex-wife had taken his child on holiday without his permission and the result of that anger was tighter laws.