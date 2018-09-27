Twitter gets in on the Redi vs Gigaba twar… Guess whose side they're on?
Even the death of free Twitter could not keep social media users from weighing in on the explosive twar about visas between Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Redi Tlhabi.
It all went down after Redi alleged that Gigaba amended the visa regulations on traveling with children because of a personal vendetta. Gigaba was obvs totally "insulted" by the suggestion and gave Redi an ultimatum to withdraw her statements or face a lawsuit.
Redi insinuated on Tuesday that Gigaba was livid after a relative of his ex-wife had taken his child on holiday without his permission and the result of that anger was tighter laws.
As always Twitter was not necessarily interested in the politics and policies the pair were feuding over, instead they were just here for the drama.
It also seemed that Redi was undeterred by Gigaba's threats and even though she was told to "withdraw her statements and say sorry" she seemed ready to risk it all.
Before I respond to you @mgigaba . let me just assist your fans who may not be aware of the PUBLIC action you took & in placing your family on a public platform. Reference is therefore not victimization. I will return to you.— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 26, 2018
Meanwhile the streets are just wildin' because it looks like this is Redi's reaction as it stands.
Malusi Gigaba: She has until 17h00, tomorrow, to withdraw and apologise for her malicious lies— Menzi 👓 Ngcobo (@MrMenziN) September 26, 2018
Here are some of the reactions. While people came in with supporting statements for Redi, most helped Gigaba saying Redi is low-key a "bully."
South African feminism is a joke yazi!! Last night I saw "feminists" cheering for Malusi Gigaba against Redi. pic.twitter.com/ovRUhKFvaC— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) September 27, 2018
Gigaba went to deep for that coconut 🥥 called Redi Tlhabi. I've long asked what to do with these Joe Mamasela of journalism. One day we will have to make them swallow one per coconut journalist.— Aluta✊🏿 (@LuthoZA) September 26, 2018
What happened to Redi Tlhabi that involved President Jacob Zuma and Min Malusi Gigaba .— Maqhawe 🇭🇷 (@Gustav_Nd) September 26, 2018
Malusi and Baba did something to her . Something happened. This cant be just for just pic.twitter.com/T9l75VsM1P
I love Redi's work, but her argument against Malusi Gigaba is dead on arrival. How do you quote newspaper articles which we don't know who wrote them as proof to your claims? That proclamation was the end of the discussion. She should apologise to @mgigaba.— Lethabo Mbawo🇿🇦 (@MbawoLive) September 26, 2018
For those of you who aren't at #UNGA just keep up with Redi and Gigaba threads. pic.twitter.com/vOHtf21lvx— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) September 26, 2018
Gigaba doesn’t have a good track record as an honest individual. Why must we believe his defensive against what Redi said. pic.twitter.com/lwJkCv6Ktm— #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) September 26, 2018
That Redi dragged the name of Gigaba's daughter was rather unfortunate. We should protect kids. It is common knowledge that kids can be very pretty and mean. Furthermore when parents separate it is often the children who suffer more than trauma. @RediTlhabi— Rev Liphoko, TP (@RevLip_TP15) September 27, 2018
VIP Twitter Twars are boring AF. This Redi vs Malusi Gigaba is a yawn fest 😴😂😣 #DataMustFall pic.twitter.com/6HzlKN13Ss— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) September 27, 2018
Redi Tlhabi was busy doing this to Minister Malusi Gigaba last night, non-stop. This is epic pic.twitter.com/wztGkHAS0B— Zukula (@Mndeni361) September 27, 2018
This time last year Redi Tlhabi was trending because of her book 'Khwezi' and, today, as fate would have it, she is still on top of trends with that Twitter war against Malusi Gigaba. As we wait for 17:00! pic.twitter.com/x6Wz6qcdRX— Ndavhe Ramakuela (@ndavher) September 27, 2018
Gigaba has drawn the line.... 17h00 tomorrow!. Will Redi be ready!?— The Eazy-Ed🌐 (@eazyed47) September 26, 2018
I've read Redi's thread and I believe Gigaba should have also read everything before replying or started making legal threats .Redi's thread is so well articulated and most of the stuff she said there are on the public domain and most people know about them. 5 pm kuzoba lit pic.twitter.com/wdBW65auOv— Duke Valentino (@SirDavid_Dashe) September 27, 2018
Gigaba: You have until 5pm tomorrow to apologize.— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) September 26, 2018
