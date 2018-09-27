TshisaLIVE

Twitter gets in on the Redi vs Gigaba twar… Guess whose side they're on?

27 September 2018 - 12:52 By Chrizelda Kekana
Malusi Gigaba and Redi Tlhabi threw words each other in a twar.
Malusi Gigaba and Redi Tlhabi threw words each other in a twar.
Image: Esa Alexander/Madelene Cronjé

Even the death of free Twitter could not keep social media users from weighing in on the explosive twar about visas between Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Redi Tlhabi.  

It all went down after Redi alleged that Gigaba amended the visa regulations on traveling with children because of a personal vendetta. Gigaba was obvs totally "insulted" by the suggestion and gave Redi an ultimatum to withdraw her statements or face a lawsuit.  

Redi insinuated on Tuesday that Gigaba was livid after a relative of his ex-wife had taken his child on holiday without his permission and the result of that anger was tighter laws.

Visas & 'vendettas': Malusi Gigaba and Redi Tlhabi's Twitter war gets ugly

Withdraw your statements and say sorry or get ready to face a lawsuit.
News
6 hours ago

As always Twitter was not necessarily interested in the politics and policies the pair were feuding over, instead they were just here for the drama.

It also seemed that Redi was undeterred by Gigaba's threats and even though she was told to "withdraw her statements and say sorry" she seemed ready to risk it all. 

Meanwhile the streets are just wildin' because it looks like this is Redi's reaction as it stands.

Here are some of the reactions. While people came in with supporting statements for Redi, most helped Gigaba saying Redi is low-key a "bully."

Intersexions actress Shoki Mokgapa has died

Shoki died on Tuesday night.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Nasty C spills on why he used his 'biggest' platform to put A-Reece on

Nasty C says he wanted to show he was genuine.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lady Zamar tries again with fashion range

The star is heading back to the drawing board with clothing and reality show plans.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Bafe! Robbie Malinga Jnr is nominated for the Drama Queen of the Year Award

Here's all the nominees for this year's event.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Babe, you need to stop!' - Simphiwe Dana slams Cassper over fan clapback TshisaLIVE
  2. Gugu Gumede dishes the deets on THAT Uzalo wedding scene TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Halala! Actress Zethu Dlomo said 'I do' TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! 6 ways AKA joked about 'paying for success' in the industry TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Twitter's so disgusted by Deborah & they can't even hide it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X