WATCH | French accents & long lost love: Michelle Mosalakae makes her The Queen debut

27 September 2018 - 10:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Michelle Mosalakae won fans over in her role as Kamina on 'The Queen'.
Image: Instagram/ Michelle Mosalakae

Actress Michelle Mosalakae has BEEN slaying on screens but she took it to a new level earlier this week when she made her debut on Mzansi Magic's hit drama series The Queen.

Michelle plays the role of a woman from the DRC called Kamina who apparently once had a love affair with Kagiso (played by Loyiso McDonald).

Viewers were introduced to Kamina when she showed up at the Khoza's house with her son asking in French if someone could help her.

Side note: There's still some real questions over how she got into a gated community and how she even found the address since the Khoza's had apparently moved... but anyways.

Kagiso immediately fell back in love with her (no surprises there) and mama Harriet was immediately suspicious. In fact Ma even paid to have Kamina disappear.

The social media streets were hoping it is not the last time we see her on screens and filled timelines with some of their favourite things about Michelle's character.

That accent, tho!

That look

Kagiso is a baby daddy?

