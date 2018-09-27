WATCH | French accents & long lost love: Michelle Mosalakae makes her The Queen debut
Actress Michelle Mosalakae has BEEN slaying on screens but she took it to a new level earlier this week when she made her debut on Mzansi Magic's hit drama series The Queen.
Michelle plays the role of a woman from the DRC called Kamina who apparently once had a love affair with Kagiso (played by Loyiso McDonald).
Viewers were introduced to Kamina when she showed up at the Khoza's house with her son asking in French if someone could help her.
Side note: There's still some real questions over how she got into a gated community and how she even found the address since the Khoza's had apparently moved... but anyways.
My Meesh making her debut on #TheQueenMzansi tonight 🎉🎉🎉 bathathe @MosalakaeM 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/ifk5FL8ZTf— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) September 25, 2018
Kagiso immediately fell back in love with her (no surprises there) and mama Harriet was immediately suspicious. In fact Ma even paid to have Kamina disappear.
The social media streets were hoping it is not the last time we see her on screens and filled timelines with some of their favourite things about Michelle's character.
That accent, tho!
Kamina's accent she's killing it #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/EEt35dzBIO— Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Riccardo_Elle) September 26, 2018
Kamina should speak french more...i enjoyed that scene 😀#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/wvFTmUlP4W— Keoza (@keolengwenya) September 25, 2018
Kamina is killing this DRC accent yeses #TheQueenMzansi— L A O N E (@LesegoLaone) September 26, 2018
I am obsessed with Kamina, Her accent, Her nje #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pqlgs7h2Uu— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) September 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Kamina's accent neh 😁 pic.twitter.com/aEh0sY6891— Soulo's very own🌻💚 (@brooklyn_canon) September 25, 2018
That look
Shoutout to #TheQueenMzansi ‘s incredible Make-up and Wardrobe department 🔥 ... I would look in the mirror and be like “damn😩... this girl looks ROUGH!” 😩💔😂💪🏼 #TheQueenMzansi #Actress pic.twitter.com/rd5ImnyXPE— Michelle Mosalakae (@MosalakaeM) September 26, 2018
Kagiso is always inlove— Thulile Bahle Gedze (@thuli_bahle) September 26, 2018
Kodwa Kamina is beautiful
I can't wait to hear uncle Brutus pronounce that childs name kuzoba lit! 😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/T5OkQwj0o3
Am I the only one who didn't realize that Kamina— Zah_M (@_percy_sa) September 25, 2018
Is actually @MosalakaeM
I salute the makeup team of #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/U9zhJMwusL
Kagiso's baby mama is the cutest in that Khoza house, wait for her to recover from injuries or bruises y'all gonna confess #TheQueenMzansi— Cebo 💜kaNombuso😍💏🇿🇦 (@CeboMaphumulo) September 27, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Kamina has drama though😂😂😂 so before they helped her, she didn't know English and now that she is wearing Mmabatho's dress she can speak English? pic.twitter.com/sBeYdnJDWx— TC (@Moonlightafrika) September 25, 2018
Kagiso is a baby daddy?
#TheQueenMzansi— FEELS🥀 (@blvck_sunset) September 26, 2018
Kagiso: I love her
Me: pic.twitter.com/CbLFqNrC6W
#TheQueenMzansi I swear a girl just needs to greet kagiso, tomorrow he will propose and invite her to move in with his family.. pic.twitter.com/u3SFroB0vR— Ragneezy Lothbreezy (@AthiBakana21) September 26, 2018
EVERYONE HAS KAGISO'S HEART. Harriet o opile kgomo ka lonaka. Kamo ga a ka bowa, a re o batla di love back, I wonder jumble sale heart ya go dira jaang #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/fLXEJlJ1RU— BlackGirlMagic👑 (@Mine_Qha) September 26, 2018
When you think you have problems just remember that Kagiso has a child named Jean Piere. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7yXcbN5q3U— Sello Chuene (@Sello_Chuene) September 26, 2018
Jean Pierre somebody teach me how to say this #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hFciW1aOeL— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) September 26, 2018