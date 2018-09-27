WATCH | French accents & long lost love: Michelle Mosalakae makes her The Queen debut

Actress Michelle Mosalakae has BEEN slaying on screens but she took it to a new level earlier this week when she made her debut on Mzansi Magic's hit drama series The Queen.

Michelle plays the role of a woman from the DRC called Kamina who apparently once had a love affair with Kagiso (played by Loyiso McDonald).

Viewers were introduced to Kamina when she showed up at the Khoza's house with her son asking in French if someone could help her.

Side note: There's still some real questions over how she got into a gated community and how she even found the address since the Khoza's had apparently moved... but anyways.