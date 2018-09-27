WATCH | Here's why Shoki Mokgapa scored a Safta

Actress Shoki Mokgapa's death sent shockwaves across the industry, with the 34-year-old being remembered for breathtaking work on several local films and TV productions.

Shoki's management confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the star died on Tuesday evening but would not comment on the cause of death.

Although she stole many hearts with her debut performance in the second season of the SABC 3 drama series The Lab in 2008 as a personal assistant, she really captured audiences with her role as a Mozambican domestic worker whose child dies while in the care of her employer in the 2016 drama film SINK.

The performance earned her a Safta for Best Actress in a Feature Film at last year's ceremony.