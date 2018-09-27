WATCH | Here's why Shoki Mokgapa scored a Safta
Actress Shoki Mokgapa's death sent shockwaves across the industry, with the 34-year-old being remembered for breathtaking work on several local films and TV productions.
Shoki's management confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the star died on Tuesday evening but would not comment on the cause of death.
Although she stole many hearts with her debut performance in the second season of the SABC 3 drama series The Lab in 2008 as a personal assistant, she really captured audiences with her role as a Mozambican domestic worker whose child dies while in the care of her employer in the 2016 drama film SINK.
The performance earned her a Safta for Best Actress in a Feature Film at last year's ceremony.
The film was screened at several international film festivals and won multiple awards at the 2015 kykNET Silwerskermfees, including a Best Actress Award for Shoki.
The actress said at the time that she was drawn to the story because of how it touched on social issues that needed to be addressed.
"I found a wonderful woman from Mozambique who was able to bring me into her world. Just knowing her perspective of coming in from Mozambique to look for a better place for her family. It gave me more empathy," she told Expresso.
Also speaking to Afternoon Express at the time Shoki opened up about her future plans and one day making the move overseas.
"To be on an international platform would be absolutely amazing and I am hoping to just do films because I find that platform so truthful and intimate, in a sense. I will go where I am wanted and where I am needed."