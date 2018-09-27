TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's why Shoki Mokgapa scored a Safta

27 September 2018 - 07:37 By Kyle Zeeman
Shoki Mokgapa played the role of Rachel in the film SINK, earning her several awards including a Safta for Best Actress.
Shoki Mokgapa played the role of Rachel in the film SINK, earning her several awards including a Safta for Best Actress.
Image: Supplied/ Sink Film Facebook

Actress Shoki Mokgapa's death sent shockwaves across the industry, with the 34-year-old being remembered for breathtaking work on several local films and TV productions.

Shoki's management confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the star died on Tuesday evening but would not comment on the cause of death.

Although she stole many hearts with her debut performance in the second season of the SABC 3 drama series The Lab in 2008 as a personal assistant, she really captured audiences with her role as a Mozambican domestic worker whose child dies while in the care of her employer in the 2016 drama film SINK.

The performance earned her a Safta for Best Actress in a Feature Film at last year's ceremony.

The film was screened at several international film festivals and won multiple awards at the 2015 kykNET Silwerskermfees, including a Best Actress Award for Shoki.

The actress said at the time that she was drawn to the story because of how it touched on social issues that needed to be addressed.

"I found a wonderful woman from Mozambique who was able to bring me into her world. Just knowing her perspective of coming in from Mozambique to look for a better place for her family. It gave me more empathy," she told Expresso.

Also speaking to Afternoon Express at the time Shoki opened up about her future plans and one day making the move overseas.

"To be on an international platform would be absolutely amazing and I am hoping to just do films because I find that platform so truthful and intimate, in a sense. I will go where I am wanted and where I am needed."

Mzansi pays tribute to Shoki Mokgapa

Shoki Mokgapa has died.
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

Intersexions actress Shoki Mokgapa has died

Shoki died on Tuesday night.
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Babe, you need to stop!' - Simphiwe Dana slams Cassper over fan clapback TshisaLIVE
  2. Gugu Gumede dishes the deets on THAT Uzalo wedding scene TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Halala! Actress Zethu Dlomo said 'I do' TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! 6 ways AKA joked about 'paying for success' in the industry TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Twitter's so disgusted by Deborah & they can't even hide it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
UN General Assembly erupts in laughter at Donald Trump
X