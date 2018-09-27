WATCH | Sho Madjozi 'mind blown' to perform alongside Cardi B & The Weekend in New York

Tsonga musician Sho Madjozi could not contain her excitement when she clinched a place on the Global Citizen Festival lineup alongside the likes of Cardi B, Janet Jackson and The Weekend.

The New York leg of the free-ticketed music festival will take place at Central Park on September 29.

Sho Madjozi revealed the exciting news through a video on Instagram.

"It's a huge opportunity. Previously there wasn't an African on the lineup and then they chose me. I am mind blown. I'm so excited about this opportunity," she said.

The Huku hitmaker also apologised to fans back home for not being able to honour performances she was booked for and thanked organisers of Home Coming Africa for "being understanding" and helping her take Africa to the world.