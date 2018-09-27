TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sho Madjozi 'mind blown' to perform alongside Cardi B & The Weekend in New York

27 September 2018 - 13:19 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sho Madjozi is set to fly the SA flag high in New York.
Sho Madjozi is set to fly the SA flag high in New York.
Image: Instagram/ Sho Madjozi

Tsonga musician Sho Madjozi could not contain her excitement when she clinched a place on the Global Citizen Festival lineup alongside the likes of Cardi B, Janet Jackson and The Weekend. 

The New York leg of the free-ticketed music festival will take place at Central Park on September 29.

Sho Madjozi revealed the exciting news through a video on Instagram. 

"It's a huge opportunity. Previously there wasn't an African on the lineup and then they chose me. I am mind blown. I'm so excited about this opportunity," she said. 

The Huku hitmaker also apologised to fans back home for not being able to honour performances she was booked for and thanked organisers of Home Coming Africa for "being understanding" and helping her take Africa to the world. 

Intersexions actress Shoki Mokgapa has died

Shoki died on Tuesday night.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Bonang must appear in court next month or be arrested, judge rules

Bonang's legal team had argued that she was not able to attend court because she had been invited abroad, while the state argued that the star was ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Here's what will happen if Bonang does not appear in court - NPA

Bonang is required to appear in person and if her legal team cannot motivate for her absence, a warrant for the star's arrest will be issued.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Lady Zamar, Distruction Boyz & DJ Black Coffee win at SA dance awards

"She was ecstatic and surprised to win. She won it last year and didn't expect to win it again but is so grateful to her fans for their support."
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Babe, you need to stop!' - Simphiwe Dana slams Cassper over fan clapback TshisaLIVE
  2. Gugu Gumede dishes the deets on THAT Uzalo wedding scene TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Halala! Actress Zethu Dlomo said 'I do' TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! 6 ways AKA joked about 'paying for success' in the industry TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Twitter's so disgusted by Deborah & they can't even hide it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X