Bonang gives us the tea on her new international film
After dominating the radio and TV world, Bonang is moving behind the camera to become a producer on an upcoming film documentary about social media influencers around the world.
The film called Public Figures is produced by Red Button Films and explores how the average person and/or established social media (i.e. Instagram) influencer is able to monetise and build a life through their following.
It also challenges views of reality and how these platforms can create an illusion that can be dangerous.
Cava the trailer:
Bonang also stars in the film as one of the case studies alongside global internet sensations Sebastian Tribbie, Greg Gallagher, Donterio Washington and Greg & Rebecca.
Queen B shared a snippet of herself on the film and told TshisaLIVE it was the culmination of many months of work.
"This is an international project that has been in the works for a very long time. This is another step in my journey of being an executive producer and growing my production skills."
She said that local fans would also get an opportunity to see the film once it is released.
"I think it's something that needs to be seen by everyone because it's message is universal. With everything that's going on in the world, we need to be more educated on certain issues (such as those in the film).
....co- produced a new film titled Public Figure... watched the final edit today... can’t wait to share it with you!! 🙏🏽❤️🚀 Find us on Instagram! Trailer available now! pic.twitter.com/uWOP3gYRzc— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 26, 2018
Bonang said the step behind the camera was a natural one after watching and learning from some of the world's best producers on the numerous projects she's done over the last 15 years.
"I think that I am in a space where I have been blessed to get many international opportunities. It is the result of years of groundwork and I am so blessed to be able to travel so much around the world and work on projects that are so dear to me. It's not that I am more selective in choice of project but now I have the freedom to chose ones that speak directly to me and what I want to accomplish."
She said that her upcoming projects, including the film, will continue the fight to empower young women and girls that she helped raise in a discussion she moderated at the United Nations General Assembly this week.
"It was an amazing opportunity to be in the same room as some of the world's greatest leaders. To speak about something that is so important... it was a dream come true."