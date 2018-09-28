'I'm scared of bringing an innocent soul into this cruel world ' - Celebs share outrage over 'Dros rape'

As the presidency calls for calm amidst outrage over a rape at a Dros restaurant recently, Mzansi's celebs have weighed in to share their anger.

The 20-year-old man accused of raping a child in the bathrooms of the restaurant last Saturday is being kept in police custody and will appear again in court on October 2, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told TimesLIVE this week.

A witness, posting on Facebook claimed the man had been watching her in the children’s play area before following her into the bathrooms.

A video has since surfaced online allegedly showing patrons confronting the man after the incident.

Musician Sean Pages was left fuming over the incident and told fans on social media that he was filled with "so much anger and hate" and questioned how future generations will be protected from predators.