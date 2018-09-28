TshisaLIVE

'I'm scared of bringing an innocent soul into this cruel world ' - Celebs share outrage over 'Dros rape'

28 September 2018 - 11:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Sean Pages was one of many celebrities who spoke out on the incident.
Image: YouTube/ Sean Pages

As the presidency calls for calm amidst outrage over a rape at a Dros restaurant recently, Mzansi's celebs have weighed in to share their anger. 

The 20-year-old man accused of raping a child in the bathrooms of the restaurant last Saturday is being kept in police custody and will appear again in court on October 2, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told TimesLIVE this week.

A witness, posting on Facebook claimed the man had been watching her in the children’s play area before following her into the bathrooms. 

A video has since surfaced online allegedly showing patrons confronting the man after the incident.

Musician Sean Pages was left fuming over the incident and told fans on social media that he was filled with "so much anger and hate" and questioned how future generations will be protected from predators.

Actor Mutodi Neshehe shared a video of the confrontation and wrote: "They wouldn't be able to stop me from getting to him. Never. Damn him."

Actor Patrick Shai shared an emotional video asking how many more children must be harmed before something will be done to end the scourge.

Zenande Mfenyana was also left "livid" by the incident.

Reality star Lexi Van called for justice and called on parents to always watch their children to protect them from harm.

The rape has caused nationwide anger, leading to the presidency issuing a statement on Thursday calling for calm and the law to take its course.

