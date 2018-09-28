IN MEMES | LOL! Brutus went & gave Kamina a new name, Khalamina!

There is just no "conforming" with babomncane Brutus guys... like no matter how well we know his ungovernable tendencies he keeps pushing the bar. And on Thursday night's episode of The Queen he went remixed Kamina's name to Khalamina.

The mysterious young woman (played by Michelle Mosalakae) is apparently from the DRC and was Kagiso's love interest that side when he was still a soldier. She showed up unexpectedly at the Khoza gate. Now the trust issues in the family run deep - understandably so as they sell drugs and they always have a target on their back.

So in addition to trying to figure out her intentions, malume also thought it would be great to uhm..."localise" her name.

Doesn't Khalamina have a nice Zulu ring to it? No one can actually explain where or how it came to malume's mind but then again nobody in the universe knows how that man ever comes up with the things he says.

All Twitter could do was give malume props for the new name.