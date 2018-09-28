TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Sthoko is alive, does this mean MaNtuli has to apologise to Dennis?

28 September 2018 - 08:53 By Chrizelda Kekana
Will MaNtuli be able to swallow her pride and say sorry to Dennis?
Image: Via Twitter/Skeem Saam

Viewers watched attentively as Skeem Saam's MaNtuli had to eat humble pie when it was discovered that Sthoko was actually alive, after she went around pointing fingers at everyone. 

MaNtuli went on an accusation spree and pointed fingers in all directions looking to find someone to blame for her "dead" daughter. 

And while Twitter quickly thanked the Lord for their answered prayers, there was a more pressing issue at hand.

Will the Seakamelas apologise to Sthoko's estranged husband for accusing him?

In an ideal world, MaNtuli and her children have to apologise to Dennis.

You know, because they accused him of killing her and stuff... manje ku awkward!

But if you know anything about MaNtuli, then you know apologies are not her strong suit.

