IN MEMES | Sthoko is alive, does this mean MaNtuli has to apologise to Dennis?

Viewers watched attentively as Skeem Saam's MaNtuli had to eat humble pie when it was discovered that Sthoko was actually alive, after she went around pointing fingers at everyone.

MaNtuli went on an accusation spree and pointed fingers in all directions looking to find someone to blame for her "dead" daughter.

And while Twitter quickly thanked the Lord for their answered prayers, there was a more pressing issue at hand.

Will the Seakamelas apologise to Sthoko's estranged husband for accusing him?