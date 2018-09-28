IN MEMES | Sthoko is alive, does this mean MaNtuli has to apologise to Dennis?
Viewers watched attentively as Skeem Saam's MaNtuli had to eat humble pie when it was discovered that Sthoko was actually alive, after she went around pointing fingers at everyone.
MaNtuli went on an accusation spree and pointed fingers in all directions looking to find someone to blame for her "dead" daughter.
And while Twitter quickly thanked the Lord for their answered prayers, there was a more pressing issue at hand.
Will the Seakamelas apologise to Sthoko's estranged husband for accusing him?
My prayer has been answered...Sthoko is alive #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/3OIiGYZBLs— makhalangane (@makhalangane) September 27, 2018
Sthoko is busy enjoying sphatlo filled with regrets, while her mom and siblings are worried..— Sello Chuene (@Sello_Chuene) September 27, 2018
Hei batho. Sthoko wa phela #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/JFpkYl6xQn— Mac Maruapula 🇿🇦 (@MachdonaldM) September 26, 2018
Sthoko is alive? mxm.. I was planning my funeral attire already #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/TZycvbdFsH— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) September 27, 2018
#SkeemSaam When you start wondering if the Seakamelas will ever have a semblance of ttranquility and happiness. Man they have been through a lot lately. Naye uSthoko is doing her things hayi kunzima! pic.twitter.com/dw5UD5yCZa— Mvuyisi Tyiwani (@MercurialSoul22) September 27, 2018
In an ideal world, MaNtuli and her children have to apologise to Dennis.
You know, because they accused him of killing her and stuff... manje ku awkward!
But if you know anything about MaNtuli, then you know apologies are not her strong suit.
#SkeemSaam MaNtuli and her children need to apologise to Denis. They just need to!— Bruno Sigwela(King Of Talk) (@BrunoSigwela) September 27, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 somebody tell mantuli are bereke so mo s.a #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/WSYjYmd1Qu— Khutso (@Cebuty) September 27, 2018
Mantuli is going to start beef based on the newspaper story. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/3kMzkbAxSx— Sello Chuene (@Sello_Chuene) September 27, 2018
Mantuli telled him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.. #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/93jQDzebeb— Sello Chuene (@Sello_Chuene) September 27, 2018
Malebana o tlo theletša mma Ntuli a rata goba a sa rate😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/2gJfdVFMMN— #PutABackPackOnTheirBacks (@DjteeSA) September 27, 2018
