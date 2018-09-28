Naledi | 'He's not my boyfriend,' says girl at the centre of Cassper pool party fiasco

After topping the Twitter trends list for allegedly "lying about being sick" so she could attend Cassper Nyovest's pool party, Naledi has come out to set the record straight.

Naledi went viral after a guy by the name of DJ Techzi shared snaps of her partying it up at Cassper's pool party, yet she apparently told him she was going to bed at 5pm.

Naledi broke her silence about the fiasco on YFM explaining that they were actually not an item.

She corrected the team about her and DJ Techzi's relationship status, claiming they only hooked up two or three times.

"Okay, correction! He's not my boyfriend... hooking up two or three times doesn't mean we are dating!"

According to DJ Techzi Naledi went offline at 5pm but was later spotted next to Cassper's Bentley and dancing on his patio.