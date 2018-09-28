TshisaLIVE

Selaelo Selota on how young artists think they're 'too cool' for the stage

28 September 2018 - 08:24 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musician Selaelo Selota is one of the best Mzansi has to offer.
Musician Selaelo Selota is one of the best Mzansi has to offer.
Image: Supplied

Veteran musician Selaelo Selota, who has been dubbed as one of the most iconic performers in Mzansi has expressed his disappointment over the lack of effort young artist put into their performances.

With a career that began well over two decades ago Selaelo said sometimes he looked at young artists and felt underwhelmed by their performances.  

"I see a lot of young artists on stage and the body language immediately tells you they think they are too cool to be here or they are over the performance before they even start. They think that's cool but it isn't I don't have time for that, I leave it all on the stage.

"I have this mantra that what if this is my last performance? What would I have left for people to remember me as? Would people say he was passionate, he gave it his all? Or would they say he looked tired and he looked like he didn't love it anymore?"

Selaelo added that performing was therapeutic for him and he understands that its also an escape for fans. 

"When I am on stage I get the opportunity to enter a place where I live through that song and I love the song to help me confront my emotions and as I go through that with the crowd witnessing it, they become vulnerable too."

Selaelo, who was born and bred in Limpopo still uses traditional elements in his music like the whistle found in the rhythm the Dinaka men dance to alongside their drums. 

The Thrrr Phaaa hitmaker said he's always been passionate about being unique, which is his secret to  longevity.

"I dig deeper into who I am and where I come from has helped me a lot as an artist. The respect that I have for who I am as an African man and the reality that we've always been "wished away" is the reason I am still standing. I realise that being true to my roots is the reason for my longevity because it shows that I resisted the urge to change myself to fit boxes people built for me.

"Being able to express yourself fully in your language, my native rhythm and using elements that form a part of your identity is something most people never experience themselves. As such I find myself being marveled upon because I am true to my roots."

Selaelo will be at the Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe) taking place between October 5 and October 14.

WATCH | Paxton gives us the 411 on her 'Angifuni' song & sexy music video

Paxton has shown off a different side to her in her latest music video.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Here's what will happen if Bonang does not appear in court - NPA

Bonang is required to appear in person and if her legal team cannot motivate for her absence, a warrant for the star's arrest will be issued.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Lady Zamar, Distruction Boyz & DJ Black Coffee win at SA dance awards

"She was ecstatic and surprised to win. She won it last year and didn't expect to win it again but is so grateful to her fans for their support."
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Bonang must appear in court next month or be arrested, judge rules

Bonang's legal team had argued that she was not able to attend court because she had been invited abroad, while the state argued that the star was ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema says under EFF government J'Something will keep the land! TshisaLIVE
  2. Intersexions actress Shoki Mokgapa has died TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Babe, you need to stop!' - Simphiwe Dana slams Cassper over fan clapback TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! So someone’s bae pretended to be sick to go party at Cassper’s house? TshisaLIVE
  5. Rapulana Seiphemo in court for tax evasion, owes Sars R160k TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X