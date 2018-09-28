Selaelo Selota on how young artists think they're 'too cool' for the stage
Veteran musician Selaelo Selota, who has been dubbed as one of the most iconic performers in Mzansi has expressed his disappointment over the lack of effort young artist put into their performances.
With a career that began well over two decades ago Selaelo said sometimes he looked at young artists and felt underwhelmed by their performances.
"I see a lot of young artists on stage and the body language immediately tells you they think they are too cool to be here or they are over the performance before they even start. They think that's cool but it isn't I don't have time for that, I leave it all on the stage.
"I have this mantra that what if this is my last performance? What would I have left for people to remember me as? Would people say he was passionate, he gave it his all? Or would they say he looked tired and he looked like he didn't love it anymore?"
Selaelo added that performing was therapeutic for him and he understands that its also an escape for fans.
"When I am on stage I get the opportunity to enter a place where I live through that song and I love the song to help me confront my emotions and as I go through that with the crowd witnessing it, they become vulnerable too."
Selaelo, who was born and bred in Limpopo still uses traditional elements in his music like the whistle found in the rhythm the Dinaka men dance to alongside their drums.
The Thrrr Phaaa hitmaker said he's always been passionate about being unique, which is his secret to longevity.
"I dig deeper into who I am and where I come from has helped me a lot as an artist. The respect that I have for who I am as an African man and the reality that we've always been "wished away" is the reason I am still standing. I realise that being true to my roots is the reason for my longevity because it shows that I resisted the urge to change myself to fit boxes people built for me.
"Being able to express yourself fully in your language, my native rhythm and using elements that form a part of your identity is something most people never experience themselves. As such I find myself being marveled upon because I am true to my roots."
Selaelo will be at the Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe) taking place between October 5 and October 14.