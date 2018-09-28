Selaelo Selota on how young artists think they're 'too cool' for the stage

Veteran musician Selaelo Selota, who has been dubbed as one of the most iconic performers in Mzansi has expressed his disappointment over the lack of effort young artist put into their performances.

With a career that began well over two decades ago Selaelo said sometimes he looked at young artists and felt underwhelmed by their performances.

"I see a lot of young artists on stage and the body language immediately tells you they think they are too cool to be here or they are over the performance before they even start. They think that's cool but it isn't I don't have time for that, I leave it all on the stage.

"I have this mantra that what if this is my last performance? What would I have left for people to remember me as? Would people say he was passionate, he gave it his all? Or would they say he looked tired and he looked like he didn't love it anymore?"

Selaelo added that performing was therapeutic for him and he understands that its also an escape for fans.

"When I am on stage I get the opportunity to enter a place where I live through that song and I love the song to help me confront my emotions and as I go through that with the crowd witnessing it, they become vulnerable too."