Soccer fan's obsession with Chiefs causes love problems
If you are a soccer lover in Mzansi than you've probably seen or heard of Saddam Maake the super fan. His obsession with Kaizer Chiefs is next level but it's apparently hurting his love life.
You see while his team is now racking up the wins on the field, he's taking Ls off of it and told Moja Love's Sofa Slahlane that all he wants is someone to hold.
Saddam was featured on Thursday night's episode of the popular reality show where he detailed his love struggles, including his three marriages that failed because of his obsession with Chiefs.
Malume won't let his baes touch his clothes in case it affects the team and got married in a tracksuit to show his love for his team.
But Saddam hasn't let his past relationships get him down, he just asked a pastor if he could marry him to his favourite football club. Unfortunately bafundisi refused.
Yah, no malume takes this thing seriously, hey? He won't miss a game and gets depressed when his team loses. His family have to sit with him to make sure he is okay when Amakhosi disappoint on the pitch.
Obvs the internet was shooketh by Saddam's love life and soon started debating whether he was in the right way or had got it all wrong.
They came with all the right memes to share their mood.
#SofaSlahlane married in 1982, 1989 and 1991. I have 15 kids. 5 for each ex-wives. I'm single now. Not getting married again. Chiefs is my wife now - Saddam Maake pic.twitter.com/pQaFMYWyVk— JR (@JRmuiladi) September 27, 2018
#SofaSlahlane how Saddam loves Chiefs. @KaizerChiefs 😜 pic.twitter.com/XITlIsUQuN— JR (@JRmuiladi) September 27, 2018
Saddam :Kaizer Chiefs is my wife— Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) September 27, 2018
Tweeps: 👀🤔 #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/x3Q7MSI0qJ
Losing three marriages because of soccer #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/y5PN0pGArP— Mzansi (@RotshidzwaRama3) September 27, 2018
Lol Hai Saddam Is Over Obsessed With Soccer #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/SlyxEMK2uV— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) September 27, 2018
#SofaSlahlane his support for Kaizer Chiefs is too much, they should consider giving him a monthly salary. pic.twitter.com/4y6M6TTarC— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) September 27, 2018
Saddam a re ke chairman ya di supporters. This is weird AF! 😂😂😂#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/IR5yw8Ub8L— Lebo (@lebo_070) September 27, 2018
#SofaSlahlane Dear Kaizer Chiefs supporters .. Meet your father! pic.twitter.com/hGFngdVZCK— #GlobalCitzen (@MartinMabsa) September 27, 2018
Others thought malume was leadership.
But you can't blame the guy Kaizer chiefs is the best team in world #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/BEz4mpVnt9— uBhuti Sihle (@Sihle_mnisi10) September 27, 2018
Lol but who am I to judge? Given the chance, I'd probably marry alcohol. People are walking disappointments anyway 🤷🏿♀️ #SofaSlahlane— 🌻Me. (@IAm_Nonhla) September 27, 2018
Well can i also marry heineken then ?? #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/QzLiSHWjts— #DIY2 💖😎🙌🔥 (@koketso_Aphane7) September 27, 2018
Kaizer Chiefs comes first...women and everything else will come later😂#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/V8JhmmOp66— Jay Monokoane (@JayM_Soundz) September 27, 2018
Get yourself a partner who loves you the way Sadam loves Kaizer Chiefs and live happpy ever after #SofaSlahlane— Papago MaTwins (@K_McGrecoR) September 27, 2018