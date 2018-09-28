TshisaLIVE

#SofaSlahlane

Soccer fan's obsession with Chiefs causes love problems

28 September 2018 - 09:21 By Kyle Zeeman
Chiefs fan Saddam Maake wanted to marry his favourite club but pastors refused.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

If you are a soccer lover in Mzansi than you've probably seen or heard of Saddam Maake the super fan. His obsession with Kaizer Chiefs is next level but it's apparently hurting his love life.

You see while his team is now racking up the wins on the field, he's taking Ls off of it and told Moja Love's Sofa Slahlane that all he wants is someone to hold.

Saddam was featured on Thursday night's episode of the popular reality show where he detailed his love struggles, including his three marriages that failed because of his obsession with Chiefs. 

Malume won't let his baes touch his clothes in case it affects the team and got married in a tracksuit to show his love for his team. 

But Saddam hasn't let his past relationships get him down, he just asked a pastor if he could marry him to his favourite football club. Unfortunately bafundisi refused. 

Yah, no malume takes this thing seriously, hey? He won't miss a game and gets depressed when his team loses. His family have to sit with him to make sure he is okay when Amakhosi disappoint on the pitch.

Obvs the internet was shooketh by Saddam's love life and soon started debating whether he was in the right way or had got it all wrong.

They came with all the right memes to share their mood.

Others thought malume was leadership.

