WATCH | Babes Wodumo is 'still waiting for an apology' over THAT Metro FM interview

It's been five months since Babes Wodumo was confronted by radio host Masechaba Ndlovu about abuse allegations during a live interview on Metro FM and the Wololo hitmaker has revealed that she's still waiting for an apology.

In the interview Babes was questioned about allegedly being abused at the hands of her boyfriend and music boss Mampintsha.

Masechaba and her co-host Mo Flava have both since admitted that the interview could have been handled differently.

During a sit down interview with TshisaLIVE Babes said ever since the controversial interview she has developed major anxiety towards the media.

Babes said that she expected to receive a personal apology but dololo yet.

"First of all... they stepped out of line and decided to splash my personal matters on live radio and that's not okay. Everything they spoke about really had nothing to do with them.

"I am still waiting for them to come apologise to me and say, 'Babes, we apologise for the way things happened and the way we spoke to you and about you.' Because what they should have done is talk to me beforehand about what they planned to talk about on a public platform and if they had I would have told them straight up that I am not interested."