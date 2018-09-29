TshisaLIVE

LOL! The internet discovered Nasty C's long lost look-a-likes

29 September 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nasty C was the butt of jokes this week.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Guys, how much more proof do we need that Mzansi has no chill? 

The savagery on these streets are on 100. 

And this week Nasty C experienced that level of savagery first hand. 

The rapper was out here minding his own business while planning his Ivyson Tour but the internet just couldn't him let him great. 

Tweeps somehow discovered pictures of Nasty C's 'twins' which went viral. 

To add to that they've named these people Nasty B, Nasty D and Nasty E. 

